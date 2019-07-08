Comparisons
To climb Mont Blanc, you'll have to make a reservation
- 35.7k
- 64
- 1
If I was a prisoner around the world...
If I was unemployed around the world...
- 46.6k
- 108
- 18
If I wanted get an abortion in Europe...
Local currencies around the UK
- 43.5k
- 182
- 43
Smacking laws around the UK
Homosexuality around the world
- 26.5k
- 4
- 3
Abortions around the world
If I was 10 years old, around the world
- 143.0k
- 832
- 10
Surrogacy around the world
- 110.2k
- 291
- 3
Tipping round the world
- 659.4k
- 29
- 1
Jobs that women are not allowed to do... around the world
- 41.2k
- 147
- 10