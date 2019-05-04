A hospital in the forest
This Norwegian hospital among the trees aims to ease the stress of child patients. 🌲⚕️🌲
Hospital rooms in the middle of the forest, a new initiative in Norway
- The Sørlandet region in Norway is experimenting with a new initiative: placing hospital rooms in the middle of the forest. *
To keep children away from the anxiety of hospitals, Norway has set up a new initiative: hospital rooms in the middle of the forest. This is the project "Open Air Hospital" or "Friluftssykehuset".
The aim of the Norwegian "Open Air Hospital" project is to use the benefits of nature to make life a little better for hospitalized children. The hospital rooms are reminiscent of tree houses built by children for fun. These rooms were designed so that young patients can be in contact with the forest: hear the sound of birds, a stream, the rustle of trees in the forest … The rooms are surrounded by greenery, but they remain close to a hospital so that children can be cared for quickly.
The initiators of the "open-air hospital" project would like these rooms in the middle of the forest to become the norm in Norway and the rest of the world.
11 comments
Alexandra L.31/05/2019 06:38
💚
Sol J.28/05/2019 13:29
I love Norway 😘😘 Who will invite me to Norway pls
Dimitris S.28/05/2019 06:54
This x does y
Vivienne P.28/05/2019 03:56
When my mum was in hospital for 6yrs (rheumatic fever) she slept in open sided hut all year round.... In winter they were covered in Blankets and a tarpaulin...Thorpe Arch in the countryside outside Leeds UK.... Her treatment was Fresh Air and Good Food!!! There's nothing new.....
Ali R.26/05/2019 23:43
Burim R Emruli
Melita P.26/05/2019 07:05
Amazing💗
Jeroen T.25/05/2019 20:06
😊
Fikret N.25/05/2019 18:23
Nothing amazing !! Norway is the land of pedofilisam
Teresa V.24/05/2019 13:11
Sempre à frente..... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Cristina F.24/05/2019 12:21
Amazing.
Tracy K.05/05/2019 06:24
Another reason to be thrilled about spending time amongst Norwegians.