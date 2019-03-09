The effects of coffee on our body

Is coffee good or bad for us? ☕️
7 comments
Emile E.14/03/2019 23:02
impec je peux continuer mon addiction mdr
Amina U.12/03/2019 15:16
😳🤔
Лъчезар Д.12/03/2019 13:02
Every addiction is enormously bad for the health olny occassional usage of psychoactive plants like coffee can possess some health benefits but when you develop a habit it becomes harmful
Mir C.11/03/2019 21:20
If you drink more than 4cups it is bad for you especially if that is espresso...
Emilie T.11/03/2019 09:31
Alyx c’est bon on peut y aller
Endang L.11/03/2019 09:04
Water still the best drink.
Camille S.09/03/2019 17:10
la mort du cygne