This guy built a prosthetic arm using Lego

David Aguilar was born with a deformed right arm. At only 9 years old he built a complex prosthetic arm for himself... out of Lego. 🚁👏🏼

11/06/2018 17:02
  • 73.1m
  • 96

Brut Originals

64 comments

  • Monique Centrone
    21/04/2019 13:11

    Too special for words...

  • Adrien D.
    27/02/2019 19:47

    Tu es extraordinaire bravo j espère que ça marchera pour toi

  • Socorro D.
    13/02/2019 17:56

    Creo que es algo formidable

  • Socorro D.
    13/02/2019 17:54

    Maravilloso eres mi héroe

  • Syed M.
    01/01/2019 03:34

    Imagination cashed by money makers sad but brilliant

  • Aydin E.
    31/12/2018 19:59

    Insan ne taparsa once kendi icin yapmali basari o zaman gelir bu kardesimiz gibi

  • Ian L.
    31/12/2018 16:37

    EL........

  • Youssef P.
    31/12/2018 12:54

    This is a great achievement I am proud of my brother

  • Mostafa B.
    31/12/2018 01:02

    عماد بونفه الدرسي العلم نور 😂😂

  • Neville B.
    31/12/2018 01:01

    Brilliant

  • Jake B.
    30/12/2018 20:35

    this proves lego is all about how far the imagination goes

  • Susie B.
    30/12/2018 20:33

    this is a clever way to use lego

  • Nicko A.
    30/12/2018 08:05

    "i use ma strong haaand" 😂😂

  • Gina H.
    30/12/2018 07:17

    ❤️

  • Mamty W.
    30/12/2018 01:38

    خلك من الفيديو..هذا من ؟؟

  • Hassan A.
    29/12/2018 23:54

    Hadok siofa machi zboba

  • Gabriele M.
    28/12/2018 14:00

    Anyone actually saw it ?🤔

  • Philomena F.
    26/12/2018 08:44

    , . Show this to the kids. This is what they could be making from all that Lego! Amazing.

  • Hedia E.
    24/12/2018 21:23

    tout mes respects

  • Rajesh R.
    24/12/2018 07:56

    Good