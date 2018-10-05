back

This teacher quit her job to sell the clay she eats

London teachers are quitting because of pay cuts and workloads. This teacher quit her job for other reasons… 🤨

05/10/2018 18:36
  85.8k
  • 12

8 comments

  • Abigayle D.
    07/10/2018 17:21

    this reminds me of what we talked about in class

  • Jawairia Y.
    07/10/2018 08:14

    here is a rare eating disorder for you 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Pakou V.
    07/10/2018 05:47

    Gina Vue

  • Damon D.
    07/10/2018 01:35

    I used to be a teacher now i eat clay

  • Kenza B.
    06/10/2018 22:24

    Elle mange de la craie.

  • Murtadha F.
    06/10/2018 21:56

    Used to eat clay long time ago....then i knew that anthrax is very common in the ground...

  • Yee M.
    06/10/2018 17:00

    Esther Law What am I watching?

  • Siao S.
    06/10/2018 16:48

    In Guyana's,Suriname ,is normal eating clay.To detoxing y body.