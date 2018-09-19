back
UK girls' mental health declining
Hit by crippling depression at 14, Ruth Fox wants teenagers to talk more openly about their mental health. Happiness among girls aged between 7-21 has dropped by half since 2009, according to the annual Girls' Attitudes Survey.
19/09/2018 19:02
