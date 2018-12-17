back
Why we're so attached to our childhood objects
While they may seem like any old toy, teddys and blankies from our childhood play an important role in our development. 🐻
17/12/2018 17:03
- 54.6k
- 125
- 7
And even more
La mejor mamá del mundo narra futbol para su hijo ciego y autista ❤️
¿Qué es un sueño lúcido?
Millie Bobby Brown: de actriz en Stranger Things a embajadora del Unicef
Este fotógrafo nos muestra la magia de CDMX
Cuando las ganas de bailar pueden más que el miedo al bullying
Apagón nacional en Venezuela agrava la crisis humanitaria
2 comments
Paige W.31/12/2018 09:41
‘Aggy’
Megan L.29/12/2018 21:03
Lamby!