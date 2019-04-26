back
"Birth striking" in protest at climate collapse
"How to continue within a species that has become so emphatically suicidal?" Blythe Pepino wants children but refuses to have them in the face of climate catastrophe. She told Brut why she became a birth striker.
26/04/2019 16:00updated: 26/04/2019 17:34
36 comments
Bruno M.04/05/2019 16:29
why not committing suicide because of climate change? that makes more sense if you ask me.
Vlad T.04/05/2019 15:36
What? 😂😂😂. I can't take her serious with that hair style. Sorry
Mario M.04/05/2019 14:28
Buu huuu look at me i wont get pregnant because the climate is changing waa waaa poor me 🤹🏼♀️🙄
Beth A.04/05/2019 09:34
what an interesting lady 🙌🏻
Sandro R.04/05/2019 09:10
Waste of space this kind of woman
Kayleigh G.04/05/2019 07:05
it's the in thing to be "woke"
Lord D.04/05/2019 06:20
Don't worry darling, there are another 58 squillion women in Asia and Africa who will all have twelve brats each.
Στελιος Χ.03/05/2019 21:05
So raising a kid and teach him the importance of climate change so the future generations may try and fix this situation is not coming through your mind?
Sedum Z.03/05/2019 20:04
One day will be judge,God will judge all our acts,that we do here in this earth,and reword for sin is death,spiritual and physical too.I do not judge you but begg you ,do not be against birth.
Sedum Z.03/05/2019 19:59
I do not know,that man is only your partner or your husband?If is your husband,God made man and woman to be together in marriage,to love each other and have children.That is command from God.The children are gift from God too,no anyone can have children,God open mother's womb.They who have children is very bless person.But the second:if that man is not your husband only partner you do debauchery,that is sin before God,and when we do sin,we must repent and left the sin,but we will carry the consequence.And need Jesus to clean us from our sins.He is the one who can clean us and save us from sin,nobady else.If you do not want to birth,you are against God,who create all humality.Please do not do that.Do not see what the world is,God will care for all,it is bad times,but everything is in His hands.He can do,what we can not do.Pray to God,and change your mind.God bless you.The big joy is with whole family(children).
Nadimah B.03/05/2019 16:11
You’re only punishing yourself sweetheart 🤣
Ploesteanu C.03/05/2019 15:29
The bad guys want us extinct and she decides to stop having babies to fight "extinction"...
Patryk W.03/05/2019 15:21
?
Doiniţa N.03/05/2019 15:14
good! no one need her genes either!
Lucy-Marie R.03/05/2019 15:06
It’s frustrating to read the comments on this post, the same people who campaign for pro choice and for women to chose what they do to their OWN bodies, are the same ones slandering her for her decision to not have children. I do think that her ‘strike’ won’t serve a purpose, definitely not in the short term, perhaps in the long term it will have a bigger impact - and that’s what we should all be hoping for anyway! Who in their right mind would consciously have a child when they’re in a situation where they feel they’re not capable of caring for that child? Whether it be financial or personal, everyone’s circumstances are different; you all just have this ridiculous belief that you get some say over someone else’s body and what they do with it. I’m a strong believer of raising kids, and not just sticking them in front of a screen to ‘educate’ them, at the rate the world is going, I don’t want to live in it, never mind forcing someone else to. Some of ya’ll really never questioned ur own existence and it shows🤠✌🏻
Abby F.03/05/2019 15:04
Fearmongering at its best.
Ivan L.03/05/2019 11:34
Rafael Šubat ak moze ona strajak ne radanjem mozemo i nas dva
Steve J.03/05/2019 10:52
Sounds like her gene pool is a little shallow
Panos S.03/05/2019 08:07
To be honest I don't know what medicine to prescribe for her illness. I am not a psychiatrist 😂😂