3 reasons for the protests in Lebanon
In Lebanon, more than a million people are in the street demanding change. This is why.
23/10/2019 16:29updated: 24/10/2019 07:16
25 comments
Larry W.27/10/2019 21:48
mais um pra conta
Stefano P.27/10/2019 14:16
Careful of these news. I smell burning
Παναγιωτης Κ.27/10/2019 13:51
και εγω που νομιζα οτι ειναι κανενα καινουργιο βιντεο κλιπ της παολα... 😅😂🤣
Мартин Д.27/10/2019 10:40
they still dont know for the corporations slavery worldwide .welcome to the family
Esmat Y.27/10/2019 10:35
planing next location for war
Drin H.27/10/2019 09:11
LEBANON
Γκριγκορ Γ.27/10/2019 08:30
You didnt like Great martyr Gaddafy back then you deserve everything and every bad decision stupid people
Γιώργος Κ.27/10/2019 08:24
ask your friend..smells like secret services
Nemanja B.27/10/2019 07:17
UK have a solution. Bomb them.
Safet M.27/10/2019 07:14
They need freedom. Let's bomb them.
Adrián G.27/10/2019 01:05
Tripoli ???? That's Libya !!!!!!!!
Gio C.27/10/2019 00:57
Balahalah bulahlal valahlah what do u want speak the normal language
Massimo L.27/10/2019 00:05
1500 arabs fhigt abaut ewry tink !
Kevin D.26/10/2019 23:32
To get a better understanding of what this protest is about do a Youtube search - "7 countries in 5 years". General Wesley Clark will tell you about the plan.
Dariusz G.26/10/2019 22:49
3 reasons: central bank, USA, war
Natasa A.26/10/2019 22:24
Mirisa na treta svetska vojna?Koj octane kje raskazuva.
Lejla S.26/10/2019 21:51
Whatsup calls was the trigger 🤣
Kenneth A.26/10/2019 21:27
It is said that "If the people change,the palace cannot hold".
Ramzi A.26/10/2019 20:46
"The people want to take the system down" is one of the strongest and the most powerful sentence that you can hear in all the demonstrations. I think people are looking for change.
Bojan K.26/10/2019 19:42
Meanwhile in USA... Air condition is oppressing women and requires UN meeting. 🙄