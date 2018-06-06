Afghan artist forced to flee her country

A piece of feminist performance art forced Kubra Khademi to flee her country, Afghanistan. This is what happened to her:
Imran A.17/06/2018 08:30
Utter lie, Afghanistan is known for the punishments for sexual harrasment, rapist gets worst death, US attacked Afghanistan for reasons like these and this woman for her own gains is giving opposite version. Indeed she will be raised in the day of judgement with liars
Sohrab K.11/06/2018 17:56
She did just because of citizenship nothing more
Amina T.11/06/2018 03:07
It is sad and cruel what women are witnessing in such countries 😔
Thomas W.10/06/2018 14:49
Wow the hate in this thread though it's kind of disgusting look at yourselves. Some of you are women and condemning this woman. Can't believe you're so busy condemning her for coming to UK that you ignore the fact she was viscously attacked for not wearing the normal clothes everyone else wears. You should be ashamed of yourselves.
Lawan A.10/06/2018 11:08
hypocrite you guys dont want her to talk about what you do to your women some day i watch i one of the news media the brutality tht you guys doing against women in those place its very dangerous you guys treat women like a slave i swear this kind of your act may not invite none muslim to convert to islam i heard some saying she do that so to get citizenship she a women she have more way to get citizenship not unless she talk about rapiest of her country pakistani afghanistani india bangladesh women are good obedient women but they dont have good men because their men treat them like a slave you can see man beatig his wife like a slave master i saw one my heart boiling to see such and that man behave like not amuslim
Nishan M.10/06/2018 11:05
She wants to be another Malala😂😂
Solomon K.10/06/2018 08:38
She needs a little bullet in the head 🙂
Saifullah K.10/06/2018 07:05
Nothing happend to her she only wants the nationality of france and she get
Sammy M.10/06/2018 02:05
u r strong really strong .i salute u
Mohamed A.09/06/2018 19:36
This is not the way we knew about a women in Afghanistan. Afghan women are high level women i never see this kind of afghan girls before.
Naseer A.09/06/2018 17:49
Thankyouvipok
Rasheeda Z.09/06/2018 14:16
Hy rat hy afghanestan mean eh kuch ho rha hy or eh lerke abhe tak zindahy ab afghane by ghyrat ho gaey hean eh kho afghanistan bny ga amreka
Maham K.09/06/2018 11:35
Such a lair stupid girl.stupid documentry.doing all this .......for citenznship.shamless woman
Ali Y.09/06/2018 09:06
VCJFGF
Qumar S.09/06/2018 07:40
Hi
Qumar S.09/06/2018 07:39
Good
Azeem A.08/06/2018 23:34
Women like her spoiling and highlighting only negative image of Muslims countries, and also rewarded by European counties... If u wear proper dress u will not notice, be Muslim
Azeem A.08/06/2018 23:32
Brut UK have you any news of this kind about Europe countries...? Why you only target the Muslim countries...
Azeem A.08/06/2018 23:32
Azeem A.08/06/2018 23:32
