Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives a lesson on US corruption
"It's already super legal... for me to be a pretty bad guy." Corruption, lobbies, conflicts of interest- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave this implacable demonstration of how easy it is to twist the US political system for personal gain.
11/02/2019 14:02updated: 11/02/2019 14:11
43 comments
Maisy M.06/03/2019 04:33
Ha! Guess you know all about that doncha????
Covaci M.16/02/2019 21:46
Wow, really? AOC at it again? :))
George I.16/02/2019 19:06
She will go down in history as Alexandra Occasional Cortex...
Boér P.16/02/2019 18:50
"I want to get away with as much bad things as possible".....???? Welcome to A1 level, primary school English class. Let's just say that her rhetoric is very very rudimental, unconvicing and totally lacks facts and arguments. Please somebody teach her how to lead a debate, and that asking questions like "is there this" and "is there that" doesn't result in a statement which is the basis of a debate. If you don't have a statement, you cannot win a debate.....By the way, does Ben Shapiro give private lessons?
Dmitry D.16/02/2019 16:52
Don't make a hero of her, she hasn't done yet anything! 😉
Kapagiarogloy D.16/02/2019 16:18
U R NOT BAB U R STUPID
Fram H.16/02/2019 14:23
don't have to search for anything anymore. Just talk about it & Zuck pops it into your 'suggested's
Dean S.16/02/2019 13:31
'muurica lol
Ben S.16/02/2019 09:32
👀
Stuart P.16/02/2019 08:53
She’s a idiot 😂
Eniel E.16/02/2019 08:31
And her point was?
Jerome A.16/02/2019 07:14
And to this day you Americans are still showing us Brits how stupid and retarded you are 😂😂😂 this just says it all lol
Vlad D.16/02/2019 07:13
Really you're making an icon out of this crazy woman?!
David F.16/02/2019 01:57
LOL...., it's already super legal.....Bwahahahaha....like totally...... I'm super serial .... ManBearPig is real.....LOL
Spinner B.16/02/2019 01:49
I can smell the virtue signaling from the UK 🇬🇧
Amin M.15/02/2019 23:43
lady deyirəm sənə lady. O nə möhtəşəmlikdir ala! 😍😍😍
Jakub T.15/02/2019 20:44
🤔
Musta M.15/02/2019 19:15
Great line of questing 👍
Domnica C.15/02/2019 18:49
DEMOCRACY!!!!
Alen A.15/02/2019 18:40
What a moron is this one.