Ashley Graham on body positivity
"Find the role model within you." Ashley Graham offers advice to women who need a little body confidence.
24/01/2018 16:59updated: 24/08/2020 12:12
10 comments
Al A.26/01/2018 09:06
Since when curves on women were unattractive? there is a big difference between being fat and what she s talking abt or all these “plus” size models are promoting recently, fat is not the biggest issue in this world, on the bright side fat people have stuff to eat, a big amount of people around the world doesn t, which isn t normal and yet not many are talking abt it
Georgia B.24/01/2018 11:53
💕
Melissa T.23/01/2018 20:58
praise it Hun praise
Bronwen M.23/01/2018 16:04
I love you back fat , you are my best friend!!! 😂😂
Natasha M.23/01/2018 09:50
Katie L.22/01/2018 09:29
Love her
Lesley J.22/01/2018 08:19
wish i could think like that instead of wanting not to be here anymore
Lou L.21/01/2018 20:57
So much truth!
Kayyleiighh G.21/01/2018 20:49
Love her❤️she's 100% right!
Kate Ć.21/01/2018 19:03
Jessica Brooke xxx