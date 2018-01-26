back

Ashley Graham on body positivity

"Find the role model within you." Ashley Graham offers advice to women who need a little body confidence.

24/01/2018 16:59updated: 24/08/2020 12:12
  • 39.7k
  • 17

And even more

  1. 2:34

    How to swallow swords

  2. 3:22

    Julia Föry, champion bodybuilder

  3. 3:01

    Laura Dodsworth on shame culture and body positivity

  4. 4:04

    #FemalePleasure, a film on female sexuality

  5. 2:16

    World's first transgender lingerie brand

  6. 2:48

    Asha Downes aka Naturally High on embracing afro hair

10 comments

  • Al A.
    26/01/2018 09:06

    Since when curves on women were unattractive? there is a big difference between being fat and what she s talking abt or all these “plus” size models are promoting recently, fat is not the biggest issue in this world, on the bright side fat people have stuff to eat, a big amount of people around the world doesn t, which isn t normal and yet not many are talking abt it

  • Georgia B.
    24/01/2018 11:53

    💕

  • Melissa T.
    23/01/2018 20:58

    praise it Hun praise

  • Bronwen M.
    23/01/2018 16:04

    I love you back fat , you are my best friend!!! 😂😂

  • Natasha M.
    23/01/2018 09:50

    Naveela Uddin

  • Katie L.
    22/01/2018 09:29

    Love her

  • Lesley J.
    22/01/2018 08:19

    wish i could think like that instead of wanting not to be here anymore

  • Lou L.
    21/01/2018 20:57

    So much truth!

  • Kayyleiighh G.
    21/01/2018 20:49

    Love her❤️she's 100% right!

  • Kate Ć.
    21/01/2018 19:03

    Jessica Brooke xxx

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.