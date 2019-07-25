back

Boris Johnson in 2013 #tbt

Boris Johnson on French TV in 2013: "There's a bigger chance that I get beheaded by a frisbee than becoming Prime Minister." 2019 : ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #tbt

25/07/2019 15:40updated: 12/08/2019 13:22

14 comments

  • JuNaid S.
    05/09/2019 12:48

    What is this language?

  • Mariam S.
    31/07/2019 22:54

    😕

  • Jack Z.
    30/07/2019 13:53

    This guy runs our country now...

  • David Z.
    27/07/2019 15:41

    , work on the accent a little and you already have the hair, 10 Downing Street awaits

  • Sayed U.
    26/07/2019 11:53

    en francés

  • Dounia B.
    25/07/2019 21:43

    Where's ze fghisbee!

  • Fabio V.
    25/07/2019 16:26

    Have you already seen a politician telling the truth?

  • Jürgen V.
    25/07/2019 15:02

    😂

  • Colin R.
    25/07/2019 14:28

    Bring on the frisby!

  • Ali A.
    25/07/2019 14:12

    Lui aussi a été éduqué pour que les Britanniques parlent étonnamment une autre langue

  • Amélie B.
    25/07/2019 13:25

    Matteo Rosales 🧐

  • Kytherian N.
    25/07/2019 13:05

    Good for you and for us, we won't join the Euro

  • Allegra D.
    25/07/2019 12:40

    👀

  • Paul R.
    25/07/2019 12:36

    We wish the former had occurred.