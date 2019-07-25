Boris Johnson in 2013 #tbt

Boris Johnson on French TV in 2013: "There's a bigger chance that I get beheaded by a frisbee than becoming Prime Minister."\n\n2019 : ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯ #tbt
14 comments
JuNaid S.05/09/2019 12:48
What is this language?
Mariam S.31/07/2019 22:54
😕
Jack Z.30/07/2019 13:53
This guy runs our country now...
David Z.27/07/2019 15:41
, work on the accent a little and you already have the hair, 10 Downing Street awaits
Sayed U.26/07/2019 11:53
en francés
Dounia B.25/07/2019 21:43
Where's ze fghisbee!
Fabio V.25/07/2019 16:26
Have you already seen a politician telling the truth?
Jürgen V.25/07/2019 15:02
😂
Colin R.25/07/2019 14:28
Bring on the frisby!
Ali A.25/07/2019 14:12
Lui aussi a été éduqué pour que les Britanniques parlent étonnamment une autre langue
Amélie B.25/07/2019 13:25
Matteo Rosales 🧐
Kytherian N.25/07/2019 13:05
Good for you and for us, we won't join the Euro
Allegra D.25/07/2019 12:40
👀
Paul R.25/07/2019 12:36
We wish the former had occurred.