Freddie Highmore on being in the limelight

He became a star when he was just a child. Freddie Highmore explains how to manage being a celebrity while staying humble.

30/03/2019 13:03
11 comments

  • Jam A.
    19/07/2019 14:53

    😍😍😍

  • Linda V.
    05/04/2019 17:39

    Great guy—good balance for his life and good advice all around, especially regarding social media. Love you, Freddie Highmore.

  • George A.
    01/04/2019 10:56

    Helps when your mum is an agent 😂

  • Dani T.
    01/04/2019 10:55

    Music is all around you all you have to do is listen.....i love august rush

  • Victoria W.
    01/04/2019 10:53

    forgot he was English 😂

  • Kloe W.
    01/04/2019 10:50

    he was Charlie in Willy wonka remake 😱

  • Chelsea H.
    01/04/2019 10:49

    good doctor was Charlie 😂😂

  • Laura C.
    01/04/2019 10:47

    the good doctor was Charlie Mind blown

  • Taylor F.
    01/04/2019 10:47

    eh hes British 🤔😂😂

  • Marilisa P.
    30/03/2019 20:38

    😂😂🙈

  • Imtiaz A.
    30/03/2019 13:06

    😱😱😱