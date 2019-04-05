back

Homosexuality around the world

In Brunei, you can be stoned to death for being homosexual. Laws in other countries can be just as harsh. Here's a global overview.

05/04/2019 16:20updated: 05/04/2019 20:08
  • 26.5k
  • 3

Comparisons

  1. To climb Mont Blanc, you'll have to make a reservation

  2. If I was a prisoner around the world...

  3. If I was unemployed around the world...

  4. If I wanted get an abortion in Europe...

  5. Local currencies around the UK

  6. Smacking laws around the UK

3 comments

  • Felipo M.
    07/04/2019 21:15

    I’m sorry but why can’t some people stop being so fucking stupid and begin minding their own business? There are many more important things to pay attention to that are indeed dead wrong and these people just don’t want to care about them because they are very comfortable for them, right? So they just apply morality as long as it is convenient for them, any sexual orientation is a totally natural and human thing

  • Christine L.
    06/04/2019 15:39

    Absolutely outrageous that a person should be punished for their sexual orientation!!

  • Bojan S.
    05/04/2019 19:08

    F..miselnosti!! K da se clovk odloci kaj mu bo vsec...