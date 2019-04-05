Homosexuality around the world

In Brunei, you can be stoned to death for being homosexual. \n\nLaws in other countries can be just as harsh. Here's a global overview.
3 comments
Felipo M.07/04/2019 21:15
I’m sorry but why can’t some people stop being so fucking stupid and begin minding their own business? There are many more important things to pay attention to that are indeed dead wrong and these people just don’t want to care about them because they are very comfortable for them, right? So they just apply morality as long as it is convenient for them, any sexual orientation is a totally natural and human thing
Christine L.06/04/2019 15:39
Absolutely outrageous that a person should be punished for their sexual orientation!!
Bojan S.05/04/2019 19:08
F..miselnosti!! K da se clovk odloci kaj mu bo vsec...