back
Making the street more comfortable for the homeless
These activists were so sick of seeing anti-homeless architecture in their city they decided to make sure people without a home at least had somewhere to lie down. Over a quarter of a million people are currently estimated to be homeless in the UK, says Crisis.
05/12/2018 10:43
- 77.6k
- 70
- 3
3 comments
Laura R.09/12/2018 19:46
Around 1.200 sleep rough ? In Brussels ? Are we better off than we think in Britain?, maybe it is past time to get away from Europe?
Dan B.08/12/2018 18:54
sad society that produces seats and benches that will make it hard for those on the lowest rung of society to rest
Stephen M.08/12/2018 05:56
Good idea .