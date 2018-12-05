back

Making the street more comfortable for the homeless

These activists were so sick of seeing anti-homeless architecture in their city they decided to make sure people without a home at least had somewhere to lie down. Over a quarter of a million people are currently estimated to be homeless in the UK, says Crisis.

05/12/2018 10:43
  • 77.6k
  • 3

And even more

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. Connecting donkeys to humans

  3. Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  4. These dancers don't let their wheelchairs stop them

  5. A mixed marriage during the Troubles of Northern Ireland

  6. The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

3 comments

  • Laura R.
    09/12/2018 19:46

    Around 1.200 sleep rough ? In Brussels ? Are we better off than we think in Britain?, maybe it is past time to get away from Europe?

  • Dan B.
    08/12/2018 18:54

    sad society that produces seats and benches that will make it hard for those on the lowest rung of society to rest

  • Stephen M.
    08/12/2018 05:56

    Good idea .