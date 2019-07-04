Meanwhile in Hong Kong... Parliament has been invaded by protesters.\n\nHundreds of anti-China demonstrators broke in and raised a flag from the British colonial era.
Liviu T.07/07/2019 10:31
Change the title... hundreds is not enough if you talk about Hong Kong... try tens of thousands 😉
Ornella M.07/07/2019 07:14
This protest is used to confirm that "communism is not good", but the real principles of communism have not been practicized.
Ornella M.07/07/2019 07:12
They only want another type of colonialism... It is very sad. If they knew the significance of the word "freedom", they fought for their indipendence and autonomy, not to reobtain another capitalistic dictature.
Mondi M.07/07/2019 00:34
Why is it that nowhere in this post I can find a statement of why this happened...?! Those people are trying to prevent a bill that will allow mainland China government to have more control over Hong Kong.. The bill was withdrawn but the Hong Kong government doesn't want to abolish it yet... State the facts as they are...that is your job ..let us decide about what is democratic or not....
Naser A.06/07/2019 21:22
I wish something like that happened in my country too.
Sebastiano M.06/07/2019 21:00
Dio caro, siamo noi che da anni dovremmo farlo e loro lo fanno prima di noi, c'è solo la imparare
Frosso P.06/07/2019 20:47
Aleksandar J.06/07/2019 20:42
OK. I know that kids from mainland China don't learn about Tiananmen, but those fellas from HKong should have. Before they learn it on their skin.
Andrea D.06/07/2019 19:17
Fighting to overthrow one dictatorship for another, simply because one dictatorship pays more then the other ! 😎
Driton G.06/07/2019 19:01
Why would they want the british colonization as their symbol?
Juozapas N.06/07/2019 18:46
Communism failed... again....
Natalija Z.06/07/2019 18:41
Bravo ljudi!!!
Vladan R.06/07/2019 17:11
Naguziće vas kinezi 100%
Sasa Z.06/07/2019 15:54
Brut UK is a western sponsored propaganda you can clearly see on top of the video,and western democracy and freedom i whitnest first hand in 99 and you can see it all over the world
Florin I.06/07/2019 15:43
Is the start...of end of china...
Gordon M.06/07/2019 15:26
These Hong Kong citizens understand Chinese dictatorship and have an understanding of Western freedom and democracy — let them fight for their future, though I hope it will be peaceful!