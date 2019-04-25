Meet Emma Thompson

At 16, she was an environmental activist. No, it's not Greta Thunberg... it's Emma Thompson.
25 comments
Liuda K.05/05/2019 20:48
💚💚💚
Rosemary C.28/04/2019 12:08
Emma Thompson are you telling us that if you have a new film roll say in the US you'll walk or go by rowing boat. No didn't think so. England is a very small country we have cut back on everything we can think of. So stop holding the UK responsible for everything that's bad. While your filming state side try spouting it all there and all the countries inbetween
Georgia J.27/04/2019 19:16
an inspiration
Tasos P.27/04/2019 19:07
Καλή μαλάκω. Συν ότι είναι η πιο overrated actress.
Blakeway H.27/04/2019 18:13
Emma Thompson lol 😆 uses a plane ✈️ and flies first class as it’s beneath her to use anything less absolutely 😆 lol
Ilias P.27/04/2019 17:35
Climate change because of human activity is nonsense in order to impose more taxes...
Lizzie R.27/04/2019 17:01
💗
Kat P.27/04/2019 14:06
Emma Thompson is an amazing actress and I'm a great fan of hers. Which is why I find it so disappointing to hear her talking nonsense about flying less. Does she mean that people should stop travelling at all, instead being chained to their lot like mediaeval serfs? Or does she mean that an airplane-full of people should instead travel the flight distance in their completely "eco-friendly" cars?
Claudia L.27/04/2019 14:06
omg I feel like your mum and her look so alike
Marija J.27/04/2019 12:01
here you are 💗
Sally C.27/04/2019 10:37
We missed Emma Thompson in London ffs
Francisco C.27/04/2019 08:42
Nutter!
Maidie H.27/04/2019 00:14
an icon
Elli S.26/04/2019 23:24
*using paper to hold up signs to prevent global warming*
Derrick T.26/04/2019 23:20
Rich, posh, faux activists flying to London from Hollywood or somewhere to educate people. Piss off.
Fotis E.26/04/2019 21:28
Greta Thurnberg is an activist? They must have a lot of free time in the north....
Antonio H.26/04/2019 18:48
GREENPEACE COMPANY= MAFIA
Caitlin H.26/04/2019 18:45
our new inspo🙌
Mary S.26/04/2019 18:33
Honestly, I can't believe what a hypocrite she is. Flies all that way to lecture people about climate change! And then says 'oh well I have to fly, as it's a necessity'. Well, millions of us need to drive as that's necessity too. Plus she flew business class. If she and the rest of the elite start flying economy, they'd fit more people on the planes and reduce the carbon footprint that way. This is the same woman who sent her daughter to private school despite telling everyone else their kids should go to their local comps. Shes nothing but a hypocrite.
Pedro C.26/04/2019 12:13
Hypocrite. She crossed the ocean swimming?