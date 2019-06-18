back
Meet Joshua Wong
At 22, Joshua Wong has already become a leading opposition figure in Hong Kong politics. Now, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee isn't letting a recent stint in prison related to protesting stop him from rallying against the government's controversial extradition bill, which has already mobilised nearly two million people to protest.
