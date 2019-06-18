back

Meet Joshua Wong

At 22, Joshua Wong has already become a leading opposition figure in Hong Kong politics. Now, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee isn't letting a recent stint in prison related to protesting stop him from rallying against the government's controversial extradition bill, which has already mobilised nearly two million people to protest.

18/06/2019 16:10
  • 99.0k
  • 24

And even more

  1. Fighting for disability in business

  2. The life story of Alan Moore

  3. The Battle of Cable Street

  4. 3 reasons for the protests in Lebanon

  5. Binita's fight for women's right to education

  6. Margaret Atwood's life story

1 comment

  • Staink G.
    14/08/2019 13:39

    A disgusting guy who betrayed his country and being the spy of China. Only a dirty mouse maybe? :)