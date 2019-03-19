back
Muslim Prayer Opens New Zealand Parliament
Expressing sorrow and hope — New Zealand's parliament invited this Muslim leader to deliver a prayer to open its new session in the aftermath of the terror attack at two mosques.
19/03/2019 19:07updated: 25/03/2019 13:26
35 comments
Hamere M.20/07/2019 04:24
God bless us
Habibur H.19/07/2019 12:00
শহীদের রক্ত বৃথা যায় না ।
Hamere M.12/07/2019 22:12
Amen
Govind R.11/07/2019 09:01
By
Hanna H.30/04/2019 11:08
tihs is friggin disgusting . this is not part of NZ and I am offended
Crina D.20/03/2019 22:21
Is this a muslim country???Anyway,his place is in a mosque,not in a Parliament..
Jimmy E.20/03/2019 22:08
Trou du cul
MarcBilal D.20/03/2019 21:12
❤
Maico J.20/03/2019 20:28
Shame for guvernement and all that traitors who spit on murdered Christians. Such a shame.
Troncota A.20/03/2019 20:00
Smart move!
Ludovic C.20/03/2019 19:42
Muslim, no muslim, doesn't matter in the front of the death, what's matter is those people didnt deserve to be killed by that stupid guy . I hope they didn't suffered. He deserve also to be executed.
Maico J.20/03/2019 19:40
Traitors
Χαραλαμπος Μ.20/03/2019 19:39
9
Ibb D.20/03/2019 19:24
MASHA ALLAH
Dean S.20/03/2019 19:13
What about the Christians being murdered in Nigeria.....?
Jason S.20/03/2019 19:02
Traitors
Florin C.20/03/2019 18:35
Wonder if Islam would let a Christian priest to say a Christian prayer in Mecca?🤔
Silvina G.20/03/2019 17:39
E por acaso alguém sabe o que ele está a dizer??? Vá na volta esta a recitar versos do Quran em que apela à morte de judeus, cristãos e outros que eles rotulam de infiéis...
Mustafa Y.20/03/2019 16:52
Best thing I've seen this week
Δημητρης Τ.20/03/2019 16:44
Up to 300 deads in Nigeria all Christians,wy nobody's tell about something for 300 people???