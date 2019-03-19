back

Muslim Prayer Opens New Zealand Parliament

Expressing sorrow and hope — New Zealand's parliament invited this Muslim leader to deliver a prayer to open its new session in the aftermath of the terror attack at two mosques.

19/03/2019 19:07updated: 25/03/2019 13:26
Politics

35 comments

  • Hamere M.
    20/07/2019 04:24

    God bless us

  • Habibur H.
    19/07/2019 12:00

    শহীদের রক্ত বৃথা যায় না ।

  • Hamere M.
    12/07/2019 22:12

    Amen

  • Govind R.
    11/07/2019 09:01

    By

  • Hanna H.
    30/04/2019 11:08

    tihs is friggin disgusting . this is not part of NZ and I am offended

  • Crina D.
    20/03/2019 22:21

    Is this a muslim country???Anyway,his place is in a mosque,not in a Parliament..

  • Jimmy E.
    20/03/2019 22:08

    Trou du cul

  • MarcBilal D.
    20/03/2019 21:12

  • Maico J.
    20/03/2019 20:28

    Shame for guvernement and all that traitors who spit on murdered Christians. Such a shame.

  • Troncota A.
    20/03/2019 20:00

    Smart move!

  • Ludovic C.
    20/03/2019 19:42

    Muslim, no muslim, doesn't matter in the front of the death, what's matter is those people didnt deserve to be killed by that stupid guy . I hope they didn't suffered. He deserve also to be executed.

  • Maico J.
    20/03/2019 19:40

    Traitors

  • Χαραλαμπος Μ.
    20/03/2019 19:39

    9

  • Ibb D.
    20/03/2019 19:24

    MASHA ALLAH

  • Dean S.
    20/03/2019 19:13

    What about the Christians being murdered in Nigeria.....?

  • Jason S.
    20/03/2019 19:02

    Traitors

  • Florin C.
    20/03/2019 18:35

    Wonder if Islam would let a Christian priest to say a Christian prayer in Mecca?🤔

  • Silvina G.
    20/03/2019 17:39

    E por acaso alguém sabe o que ele está a dizer??? Vá na volta esta a recitar versos do Quran em que apela à morte de judeus, cristãos e outros que eles rotulam de infiéis...

  • Mustafa Y.
    20/03/2019 16:52

    Best thing I've seen this week

  • Δημητρης Τ.
    20/03/2019 16:44

    Up to 300 deads in Nigeria all Christians,wy nobody's tell about something for 300 people???