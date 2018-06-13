Notorious mafia wreaking havoc in Western Europe

A highly organised criminal elite covered in coded prison tattoos... Vory V Zakone is one of the most powerful mafias in the world.
30 comments
Griffin M.17/07/2018 22:35
The Italian mafia were the dangerous. They punked ever mafia. They didn't have tattoos or symbols like these knock offs.
Sandro C.03/07/2018 08:36
😂😂😂😂😂😂 obshyak - mafia tax
Thomas S.03/07/2018 03:33
schweinz is auch oasch von denen
Thanos K.03/07/2018 00:07
Nobody cares about mafias
Andrey B.01/07/2018 10:50
The money isn't given to some "leader" or Obschak. Obschak basically a pool of money. You donate 15 or 20 percent of income like everyother member to obschak. It's just a term for "everybodies money" a stash. any thief in law can hide the obschak. If you steal from it you already know
Sunny C.01/07/2018 09:59
this is what i meant
Luke H.30/06/2018 04:28
I'm one of them now..our family's starting to grow in Malaysia..we steal anything from kids in the park..like bicycle and lollipop..
Mirnes Š.30/06/2018 03:25
folk tycker att detta som sker nu är kaoz i Malmö, tänk dig ifall dess grabbarna hade kommit då haha
Paddy C.30/06/2018 03:03
watch this 45 seconds in hahaha
Jess G.29/06/2018 19:58
Shoot the pricks
Wade C.29/06/2018 17:03
France is a country that seems to harbour a lot more than just criminals. Anyone from anywhere can just walk in there and just start living their lives, just lets anyone in there. Kind of good but look at the problems now....;
Jin C.28/06/2018 22:36
russky prison tatt are sick af
Micheal B.26/06/2018 09:10
Lol mafia ok
CJ D.26/06/2018 02:53
the thieves guild
George T.25/06/2018 23:17
They actually have been around longer than the 30s
Jez S.25/06/2018 10:18
found em
John P.25/06/2018 00:23
Ideas for AC9 😆
David T.24/06/2018 19:22
Make them disappear
Andrew M.24/06/2018 15:45
How do you even pronounce kakha
Aus D.24/06/2018 07:19
broooooooooooo