Cutting off electricity in Ukraine, hacking into email accounts of the US Democratic party... This journalist investigated how far-reaching Russian hackers are.
16 comments
Saša B.23/07/2019 20:29
.... hahahahahahaha.... stupid deep stick....
Slobodan I.23/07/2019 14:16
uk idiots like allways
Predrag B.21/07/2019 04:43
What a bunch of trash this is
Cédric A.15/07/2019 19:54
Netflix?
Radu R.10/07/2019 20:48
Camera over there
Hugo C.09/07/2019 23:09
STAY PUT
Igor K.05/07/2019 23:52
and the song in a back of video IS ?
Praveen T.05/07/2019 17:59
creepy
Juozapas N.05/07/2019 15:40
Yes blame the crazy russian hackers for hillary losing the election
Jordan M.02/07/2019 13:37
Careful, camera!
David H.01/07/2019 22:02
I've just been released from prison! What on earth did Hillary lost the elections?
Connor C.30/06/2019 11:43
GUYS THE THERMAL DRILL GO GET IT
Teerapat R.30/06/2019 01:01
new payday heist look lit
Angel C.29/06/2019 23:01
AHHHHHH IM DYING SOMEBODY DROP A MEDIC BAG
Luis O.29/06/2019 22:22
I NEED A MEDIC BAG
Ruslan G.26/06/2019 20:05
Gde vashi dokazatelstva?