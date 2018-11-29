Standing up to misogyny in the Australian parliament

"You're not fit to call yourselves men."\n\nThe explosive moment Australian politicians snapped over misogynistic remarks in the Senate.
Lisa L.25/11/2019 12:40
All those pigs in the Senate are elected by all fat pigs, male or females
Jason S.18/10/2019 22:27
Interesting. Using female privilege as a weapon in the all genders are equal movement. How does that work? What about the other 4000k genders?
Bizz S.04/10/2019 23:24
Last year pa pala hahaha
Vivian T.02/10/2019 23:10
Put them in their place 👍
Claire W.01/10/2019 04:24
We need more people like this. Senators Di Natale and Hanson - young were very two brave people who decided to stand up to the sexist comments. Even though these days we are being taught to not be commentators to this disgusting behavior, I think most people are either too scared/ fragile to do anything about it, or they are being a pig about it. Or something else that is keeping them down from standing up. But anyways my point is that both Di natale and Hanson-young are both really brave, and I praise them for their amazing work!
Hilal K.28/09/2019 11:24
Bullying in the work place is just not on!!!!
Junaid X.28/09/2019 05:52
Go Back To kitchen 😈
Divya K.28/09/2019 03:49
woah
Joe A.27/09/2019 23:46
I would love to hug her to around her neck she’s a absolute idiot
Mich D.27/09/2019 20:33
Calling the attention of all the men who bullied women when they’re having their drinking sesh! 🤣🤣🤣🤣👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️
Naomi N.27/09/2019 12:38
👏👏👏👏 that's the way 💞💗
Matthew D.26/09/2019 21:43
Yes, put those bad men in their place. Shame those poor excuses for men.
Marion L.26/09/2019 00:13
Well said.
Joshua D.25/09/2019 18:27
Stupid woman
Sarthak R.25/09/2019 06:25
look at the situation in Australia!
Katelyn C.25/09/2019 04:03
I love those dudes standing up for the women who are the victims of his sexism, you go dudes! Also that chick is awesome
Leigh B.24/09/2019 19:07
💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪👏👏👏
Gabrielle R.24/09/2019 11:25
I for one don't think there's enough ice in out polar caps to help with that burn 😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👏
RickyMelinda B.24/09/2019 11:21
I have seen an equal amount of women who are bullies, women who use their beauty and power to get what they want and crush anybody that gets in their way.
Lewis J.24/09/2019 08:52
You go! What a woman!