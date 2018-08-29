The great 2018 high sea scallop skirmish

French and British fishermen clash on the high seas: No, it's not 1805 but a skirmish over scallops. Here's why both sides may be to blame for the diminishing scallop stock.
Daniel C.31/08/2018 20:25
Would love to have a war against France, they have all ways been a weak pathetic country.
July P.30/08/2018 18:24
What the video doesn’t mention (and is important) is that in the incoming months, UK fishermen won’t be able to go in this area because of the Brexit. A law will prevent them to “fish” in some areas, including this one.
Ross W.30/08/2018 15:22
This report is factually inaccurate
Paul A.30/08/2018 03:35
Well done to the French lads