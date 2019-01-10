back
The life of David Bowie
In reinventing himself time and time again throughout his career, he revolutionised music and fashion. David Bowie passed away 3 years ago today. This is his story. 👨🎤
10/01/2019 14:02updated: 07/03/2019 14:30
122 comments
Julia L.14/08/2019 06:45
My first love my last love, Bowie was my everything
Sharon K.18/04/2019 01:38
Oh, my.....I remember how much you loved his music
Vayo S.17/04/2019 19:13
Uncomparable human being, hakpheng sameu from Vayo Pic
Penelope P.07/04/2019 01:46
The mere thought of him not here brings tears immediately! I miss that smile... that voice.... those eyes!🖤
Enisha R.06/04/2019 20:03
I have always dreamed of meeting David Bowie. Now, my perfect version of heaven would be David standing there, holding out his hand, saying, “c’mon then; let’s be heroes.” before leading me on to the rest. 💜
Steve T.05/04/2019 14:53
If only he cud sing
Tiffany F.05/04/2019 13:06
Absolutely miss him
Kevin A.05/04/2019 00:34
Uber talented
Klaudia A.04/04/2019 23:57
My absolute fave of all time...
Tal W.04/04/2019 21:27
Growing up with the music of the 60’s 70’s and 80’s , I have to say we were very lucky! Fantastic musicians and wow what a variety but Bowie and Pink Floyd we’re different! Filled with daring and poetry, experimentation and pushing limits! Lowe was an underrated album but it remains one of my favorites of all time! David was a genius and thank whatever, like Mozart, he left behind loads of wonderful pieces for us/me to enjoy for the rest of my life! ❤️❤️😘😘BOWIE!
Dawn S.04/04/2019 17:24
Love Bowie & Ziggy Star dust Songs
Trumper M.04/04/2019 16:25
💙🌻👏🌻💛🌻👏🌻❤️🌻👏🌻💚
Darren G.04/04/2019 08:19
My best friend Jack ,pretty much shaped my musical taste in my late teens ,convinced me to listen to Bowie amonst many others,and ,play most of his songs on guitar as we were learning.im so glad he did.
Marion C.03/04/2019 16:52
Zo een TOPP artiest
Milena C.03/04/2019 14:49
Hero 😘👍🌍💪🍀😇
Nicola C.03/04/2019 05:30
You will live in my soul , forever ⚡️
Nbn N.03/04/2019 03:30
, loves Bowie 👏👏
Erica S.03/04/2019 00:10
He was such an amazing artist!! And extremely handsome!!
Stephanie W.02/04/2019 21:25
have you seen this?
Kendall P.02/04/2019 13:55
Lost him to young! But he leaves a huge legacy behind! Miss him. What a class act. And a great rocker as well!