The life of Karl Marx
His grave was defaced twice in a week- but this giant of 20th century history died over 130 years ago. This is the story of the rebellious drinker whose ideas shaped our world: Karl Marx.
21/02/2019 18:40updated: 21/02/2019 18:44
33 comments
Gelli L.17/06/2019 05:52
Jayson tan awa ni
AJ AJ09/03/2019 16:53
After reading most of these comments I’m convinced that we deseve nothing better than capitalism and being wage slaves to our masters. They are laughing at out ignorance and stupidity.
Mateusz O.26/02/2019 22:43
Scum of the earth
Teklom Y.26/02/2019 19:01
It's true he was the first man who diagnosis the deseas of capitalism , he failed to bring a solution , the solution he left was disaster and barbaric solution .
Iris G.26/02/2019 18:58
In true leftist circles of the time, he was not an influential thinker; not as big as Ruskin for instance
David R.26/02/2019 16:10
People were working 19 hours a day and women and childreen worked like men and receive less money when he was alive!
Alberico R.26/02/2019 15:46
His ideas are as dangerous for humanity as nazism. No surpised if someone piss on his grave.
Калоян Д.26/02/2019 15:33
He should be thought in schools more. One of the best scammers ever.
Javier S.26/02/2019 14:51
Probablemente el personaje más dañino de la historia de la humanidad, un borracho y vago que dejó morir de hambre a 4 hijos con tal de no dar un palo al agua, jamás trabajó y vivió de darle palos a todos los amigos que se le cruzaron...todo un ejemplo.
Томбшко Б.26/02/2019 12:23
His ideas are great but are not completable
Radu C.26/02/2019 12:15
What comes out of drinking -> murderous ideas..
Creţi A.26/02/2019 11:56
Degenerate drunkard
EtlEva I.26/02/2019 10:18
R.I.P. 😘
Colteanu M.26/02/2019 10:08
Italo Brambilla
Sanja Z.26/02/2019 09:15
Crazy person influence so menu people. How does that happened? Is it hepening to as now?
Nuno M.26/02/2019 08:41
The world is lost!
Alexandru C.26/02/2019 08:30
Daddy of Communism, Fascism and of the modern leftist snowflakes. What a hero.
Párducz B.26/02/2019 08:29
Marxists are back. Kind of scary.
Gary M.26/02/2019 08:08
Freedom xxxx
Νικόλας Μ.26/02/2019 08:02
what's with the retarded music?