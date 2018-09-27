back

Trump responds to UN laughs

“People had a good time with me.” Here’s how President Trump explained why there was laughter at the UN during his speech.

27/09/2018 11:38
  • 376.3k
  • 99

Politics

72 comments

  • Daniel J.
    04/10/2018 16:14

    No. They were laughing AT YOU.

  • Albert R.
    04/10/2018 15:04

    Delusional

  • Nan R.
    04/10/2018 13:52

    U wish they were laughing with u u orange maggot

  • Pat F.
    04/10/2018 12:46

    No.one has a good time with you,you arrogant piece of crap...ask any woman.

  • Kg W.
    03/10/2018 19:05

    What a nut case..lock him up

  • Alvin T.
    03/10/2018 16:01

    What a Moron

  • Nona J.
    03/10/2018 15:40

    No they were laughing at you and all of America for electing you

  • Mark B.
    03/10/2018 11:38

    Were still laughing at you today you clown😂😂😂😂

  • Karen L.
    01/10/2018 17:05

    Is he deliberately stupid? Or doesn’t he realise people were laughing at him not with him?

  • Trevor K.
    01/10/2018 09:22

    I never though a confidence trickster would ever make it into the White House, but the evidence is plain to see. I think he responded to the laughing by the UN delegates by laughing himself, because he knows, as they do, that he's lying through his back teeth and he didn't believe a word of the text that was scrolling through the autocue.

  • Stephen T.
    01/10/2018 08:02

    I think he genuinely believs this.

  • Emma J.
    01/10/2018 07:16

    Couldn’t be further from the truth we are laughing at you in the UK 😡

  • Emma J.
    01/10/2018 07:14

    What a liar 😡

  • Keith F.
    30/09/2018 19:27

    😂😂😂😂at ya😂😂😂😂

  • Ray H.
    30/09/2018 17:30

    Haha, haha, aimed Trump directly at you.

  • Claire T.
    30/09/2018 17:15

    Delusion comes to mind.

  • Del M.
    30/09/2018 15:31

    The smiling was deafening 😂

  • Christopher T.
    30/09/2018 13:27

    Why does nobody call him out on stuff like this??

  • Anthony S.
    30/09/2018 11:24

    Is that why many of the countries condemned America right in front of him in most of their speeches then Donnie Boy? Bolivia literally ripped you a new one while sitting next to you. But no, I suppose he was just having fun telling you that America is a corrupt regime!!!

  • Paul K.
    30/09/2018 11:06

    ✊💦