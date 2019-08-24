What is the G7?

The leaders of the most powerful economies in the world are gathering this weekend in France. But what exactly is the G7?
23 comments
Jerry B.31/08/2019 22:27
That's where trump bails on anything he claims isn't real like global warming
Uyghur U.31/08/2019 02:02
Freedom Independence for Hong Kong Freedom Independence for east Turkistan Freedom Independence for Tibet
R.C. L.31/08/2019 00:34
Six leaders and one pouting crybaby.
Mary P.29/08/2019 19:51
TRUMP DOES NOT BELONG IN THIS EQUATION !!!!
José S.29/08/2019 00:16
Trump is imberazing on a stage like this and next year he will have his boss there.
Gary W.28/08/2019 11:22
It is a summit to milk whatever money they can out of richer countries...nothing more...if dimwits think otherwise...get over yourself...and for your dorks that think Trump is the problem...trust me...you've never had it better
Sheldon S.27/08/2019 15:24
Trump says do i have to go to this im going miss fox and friends
Ruby Y.27/08/2019 15:06
I considered G7 Think Tank of Global Economy. Their Leadership will make sure that smaller countries will not be taken for granted and bullied by bigger countries. It is necessary that progressive countries like the Group of 7 or G20 will lead in building up world peace, progressive global economy that also benefit smaller countries and low income people specially on the prices of basic commodity, gasoline, and affordable shelter in which they are also a part the working society and taxpayers. Every Country have a working class, middle class, and poor sector these leaders make sure the growth of a country will benefit all. A Balance and Transparent Government for the people.
Joseph J.27/08/2019 01:07
America does not have a Powerful Economy under Trump. Inflation is a sign of mismanagement!
Alexander S.26/08/2019 12:10
Hucksters
Manuel S.25/08/2019 18:28
I hope they can defend themselves against Russians aggressive actions. Trump is almost giving Turkey to his hero Putin. The rest of the world should be on alert 🚨. Trump will sellout anyone!!
Manuel S.25/08/2019 18:17
What is trump trying to do with this? Trying to get his oligarchs friend back to the table. How many more former countries of the Soviet Union does Putin want back? Trump is ready to give them to him!!
Sabrina J.25/08/2019 09:11
Russia has no intention of stopping. They want world domination. Russia and China will overthrow the USA, the United Nations, and the European Union, Daniel 7:24. Putin is the 10th ruler since Stalin. China is the little horn that came up amongst the Russian rulers.
Diar R.25/08/2019 04:47
It must be embarassing to have trump in there, seeing how disconnected he is to the real world and threatning to cut off any ties every time the other countries forget to give him his choco chip milk cookies along with baby shark video on loop.
James W.25/08/2019 02:54
Isn't it wonderful how we let 10% of the wealthiest greediest people in the world run our lives.
Jerome A.24/08/2019 23:59
Le g7 c'est du brassage de vent
Brut24/08/2019 22:38
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation on Tuesday. Learn more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-italy-politics/italys-5-star-pd-talks-on-new-government-hit-stumbling-block-over-pm-conte-idUSKCN1VE0L9
Yao K.24/08/2019 21:47
G8 = the Gang of 8 who sucks up the world's wealth for the 1%... Gangsters!
Atem K.24/08/2019 18:03
Blood suckers of poor population of the World.
Steve P.24/08/2019 17:48
I don't see Vladimir in the room ... If everyone isn't included then what exactly do they talk about and how much can they really accomplish? ... I'd like to hear about what we can accomplish and not how much money can we spend ...