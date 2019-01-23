back

What is the World Economic Forum in Davos?

“It is where billionaires tell millionaires what the middle class feels.” The World Economic Forum is currently taking place at a posh ski resort in Switzerland. But what is it exactly?

23/01/2019 14:23updated: 07/03/2019 14:38
15 comments

  • Antonio B.
    25/01/2019 20:01

    Just a way they found to make money otherwise a village with no interest

  • Ole H.
    25/01/2019 19:18

    what kind of populists pay for all these bs advertisements on FB 😂

  • Paula S.
    25/01/2019 16:47

    Talking about environment and all of them are coming there in private jets. Huooo!

  • Thomas J.
    25/01/2019 15:49

    How to control and subjugate the masses. Evil bunch

  • Gina P.
    25/01/2019 13:11

    horrible.

  • Jon D.
    25/01/2019 08:21

    where?

  • Sanja M.
    25/01/2019 06:47

    180.000.000€...each year

  • Håkan B.
    24/01/2019 22:16

    Survival of the fittest, I guess...😵

  • Claire P.
    24/01/2019 20:36

    sorry😂

  • Andreiu C.
    24/01/2019 18:01

    no one really cares !

  • Spencer S.
    24/01/2019 16:29

    death to davos

  • Kycka J.
    24/01/2019 13:19

    with your yearly salary you can feed all poor around world u scumbags

  • Jonas H.
    24/01/2019 12:50

    Se state of se world 😉

  • Elton A.
    24/01/2019 12:48

    It's gone be better,all that money you're spending here share them to who needs them,to the poors one,mf.

  • Charles N.
    23/01/2019 22:43

    On how to screw us.