back
What is the World Economic Forum in Davos?
“It is where billionaires tell millionaires what the middle class feels.” The World Economic Forum is currently taking place at a posh ski resort in Switzerland. But what is it exactly?
23/01/2019 14:23updated: 07/03/2019 14:38
- 69.3k
- 179
- 20
15 comments
Antonio B.25/01/2019 20:01
Just a way they found to make money otherwise a village with no interest
Ole H.25/01/2019 19:18
what kind of populists pay for all these bs advertisements on FB 😂
Paula S.25/01/2019 16:47
Talking about environment and all of them are coming there in private jets. Huooo!
Thomas J.25/01/2019 15:49
How to control and subjugate the masses. Evil bunch
Gina P.25/01/2019 13:11
horrible.
Jon D.25/01/2019 08:21
where?
Sanja M.25/01/2019 06:47
180.000.000€...each year
Håkan B.24/01/2019 22:16
Survival of the fittest, I guess...😵
Claire P.24/01/2019 20:36
sorry😂
Andreiu C.24/01/2019 18:01
no one really cares !
Spencer S.24/01/2019 16:29
death to davos
Kycka J.24/01/2019 13:19
with your yearly salary you can feed all poor around world u scumbags
Jonas H.24/01/2019 12:50
Se state of se world 😉
Elton A.24/01/2019 12:48
It's gone be better,all that money you're spending here share them to who needs them,to the poors one,mf.
Charles N.23/01/2019 22:43
On how to screw us.