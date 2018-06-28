back

Why Dutch prisons are closing down

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands... Prisons are closing because they're running out of prisoners. 🤔

28/06/2018 11:00
  • 22.9k
  • 35

And even more

  1. Connecting donkeys to humans

  2. Improving shopping for people with disabilities

  3. You can taste insects at the Parisian restaurant

  4. How to hack facial recognition technology

  5. London vs Europe on transport innovation

  6. Zero Waste Week

15 comments

  • Gary B.
    05/07/2018 09:54

    Put the refugees there?

  • Alex B.
    04/07/2018 12:09

    Government saying "criminality in the NL is reducing" The comment has just been spoken and in the evening news we hear prisons are closing :-) Dont believe it! People are tired to report crime because "no time, not enough man power or the crime is not criminal enough to make a report" This is what is happening. And we sink deeper and deeper.

  • Koen v.
    01/07/2018 07:49

    🇳🇱🇳🇱once again proof that we are awesome🇳🇱🇳🇱 !!!!

  • Brent M.
    01/07/2018 02:08

    Let's move to Netherlands 🤗

  • Salahh S.
    30/06/2018 22:15

    Im here take me

  • Cassidy C.
    30/06/2018 21:23

    let’s move

  • Bilal I.
    30/06/2018 17:21

    سجون في الجزائر كي شغل ولات كونثانمو 😂

  • Arlind F.
    30/06/2018 15:59

    Well, prostitution is legal and so is marijuana. I guess every country could run out of prisoners if they'd legalize evil.

  • Tony S.
    30/06/2018 07:30

    We will be more than happy to send you our criminals. Since trump took office the problem is worse.

  • Ehsaan Q.
    30/06/2018 05:49

    Dont close the prisons. Please import from Pakistan 😅😅

  • Richard R.
    29/06/2018 20:20

    We have prisoners for them!

  • Loisimaria C.
    29/06/2018 14:47

    Example for others!

  • Jordan S.
    29/06/2018 09:59

    It's the weed lol

  • Anjum H.
    29/06/2018 09:59

    A real Progressive Welfare Country

  • Jae P.
    28/06/2018 17:59

    Netherlands is a next level country