Why Dutch prisons are closing down

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands... Prisons are closing because they're running out of prisoners. 🤔
Gary B.05/07/2018 09:54
Put the refugees there?
Alex B.04/07/2018 12:09
Government saying "criminality in the NL is reducing" The comment has just been spoken and in the evening news we hear prisons are closing :-) Dont believe it! People are tired to report crime because "no time, not enough man power or the crime is not criminal enough to make a report" This is what is happening. And we sink deeper and deeper.
Koen v.01/07/2018 07:49
🇳🇱🇳🇱once again proof that we are awesome🇳🇱🇳🇱 !!!!
Brent M.01/07/2018 02:08
Let's move to Netherlands 🤗
Salahh S.30/06/2018 22:15
Im here take me
Cassidy C.30/06/2018 21:23
let’s move
Bilal I.30/06/2018 17:21
سجون في الجزائر كي شغل ولات كونثانمو 😂
Arlind F.30/06/2018 15:59
Well, prostitution is legal and so is marijuana. I guess every country could run out of prisoners if they'd legalize evil.
Tony S.30/06/2018 07:30
We will be more than happy to send you our criminals. Since trump took office the problem is worse.
Ehsaan Q.30/06/2018 05:49
Dont close the prisons. Please import from Pakistan 😅😅
Richard R.29/06/2018 20:20
We have prisoners for them!
Loisimaria C.29/06/2018 14:47
Example for others!
Jordan S.29/06/2018 09:59
It's the weed lol
Anjum H.29/06/2018 09:59
A real Progressive Welfare Country
Jae P.28/06/2018 17:59
Netherlands is a next level country