30 years on from Section 28

Discussion of homosexuality was banned in UK schools 30 years ago. This is how the backlash against "Section 28" transformed British society.
3 comments
Julio R.05/08/2018 00:45
Traducir. Dios creo hombre y mujer para que fueran pareja.y ni en los animales se ve que Dios se equivoco. Macho y hembra.
Michael S.05/08/2018 00:12
We have to allow our politicians to evolve, and show them evolving is good for the country!
Jan H.04/08/2018 23:23
God must hit England with desaster so they can see that you can play with devils game