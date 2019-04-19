back
5 things to remember if you get arrested at a protest
In just under a week, more than 500 people have been arrested in London for protesting against climate change. This Extinction Rebellion member explains what activists should do when getting arrested.
19/04/2019 15:58updated: 24/04/2019 13:50
58 comments
Matt R.01/05/2019 10:49
I am all for people having an opinion, however causing huge traffic jams and disruption is defeating the object somewhat. What part of the environment would they like to protect? All sacrifice their nice Holidays in Spain? How do they propose food is distributed to shops, without trucks? How is food presented for sale without packaging? How do they get the clothes they wear that are made in other countries to the Uk? I would have a lot more time for the cause if they provided answers instead of lying around in the road. 🤷♂️
Olly P.01/05/2019 10:13
So basically a posh version of snitches get stitches
Mark M.01/05/2019 08:20
Nobhead
Craig C.01/05/2019 08:02
What a bellend, a caution stays on longer than a conviction??
Olly P.01/05/2019 07:53
So basically a posh version of snitches get stitches
Richard T.01/05/2019 07:37
I missed the previous video but heard the 5 points on becoming a protester: 1 - don’t work. 2 - don’t wash 3 - wear eccentric clothing 4 - act like you’re morally better than everyone else 5 - create absurd amounts of litter even though you’re protesting to save the planet.
Andrew S.01/05/2019 07:28
Middle class objecting to the oiks getting jet travel,cars etc they are rich enough not to have real problems don’t see them out protesting about poverty,homelessness.nice wee jolly Glastonbury next , middle class twats
Glen M.01/05/2019 07:26
if you dont support this direct action you are part of the problem. im sure your grand kids will judge you when they shove you in a home later in life
Emils S.01/05/2019 07:14
Declare disruption of traffic and services a National Emergency and open fire on those clowns. Sorted.
Corey J.01/05/2019 07:07
This guy literally has no clue what he is talking about. Refuse details of arrest? They will have you in front of a magistrate next morning, refuse details to the magistrate? Straight to prison for the night. Let’s see how you get on there....
Sabi A.01/05/2019 07:01
Dont be so cocky against the police they will not arrest people without their seniors instructions on a protest unless it turns into a vial scene. Once they arrest you, you will have to give your details to the police otherwise you make your own situation more difficult by resisting or delaying the proceedings. They will charge your with further offences... This video suggest the worst possible advices i have ever heard... If you protest, do that on a way that is legal and you won't get arrested maybe?
Daniel R.01/05/2019 06:59
Sounds like an elaborate scam to boost business at his firm of solicitors.
Michael W.01/05/2019 06:57
Sounds like a foreign activist
Richard S.01/05/2019 05:06
Idiots
Mike C.01/05/2019 01:15
Nobheads
Alana R.30/04/2019 23:29
I get cult vibes from this
Ian C.30/04/2019 23:23
Go and do it in the biggest polluters USA. India China. European mainland see how you get on in the first 3
Enahs A.30/04/2019 23:18
Smelly tree hugers get a bath you get to go to the dole tomorrow.
Ashley B.30/04/2019 23:11
Imagine doing the same thing in China.
Alana R.30/04/2019 22:03
I get cult vibes from this