A young person's take on Brexit

This is what a young demonstrator had to say about #Brexit during the People's Vote UK March on Sunday. 📢
149 comments
Baba A.29/10/2018 11:55
Didn't even vote in the referendum and he is pipping up
Rick F.27/10/2018 16:44
So right. Brexit stole his future. 40% youth unemployment in the EU. He could have spent his life on benefit, now he may have to work for a living.
Andy L.27/10/2018 12:27
stating facts he can't back.
Dave G.26/10/2018 13:54
WTF? Lol
Keith F.26/10/2018 07:42
Please. this is why we not listen to you. Too young to understand.
Mike A.25/10/2018 04:38
This is why they should raise the vote ,to 21 ,so prats like him can get a real feel for life first
Liam S.24/10/2018 20:04
“Leo is a highly intelligent young person, a member of the UK youth parliament and far more informed than any of the middle aged brexiteers in the comments.” He may very well be all of those things, but based on this interview alone all he did is serve to remind us of why the slight majority of the British people voted to leave the EU. I voted to remain, I personally believe the pros out-way the cons of remaining in the European Union, however remainers and the left in particular have to acknowledge where we went wrong. We didn’t offer a compelling argument with regards to remaining in the EU. We dismissed and mocked the concerns of people relating to immigration for example, and if that didn’t work we labelled those people racists, nazis, islamaphobes, xenophobes etc. Our spokespeople were a cavalcade of fear-mongering, condescending, out of touch and widely disdainful upper class liberals. It is in this category the young lad who stuttered so articulately in the interview above, falls into. Yet it appears we’ve learned nothing from our mistakes. We need to put forward coherent and compelling arguments for believing we are better off in the EU, instead of assuming some form of faux moral high ground and calling anybody who doesn’t agree with us a “nazi”. We only have ourselves to blame for allowing notable pro-brexit politicians to be regarded as the underdogs, the true working class hero’s and the last torch bearers of common sense.
Peter A.24/10/2018 19:41
This is how big my fiddle is...
Elliott P.24/10/2018 11:14
Loooooooooooool 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Michael A.24/10/2018 10:55
Why so many young people voted to stay was because they thought they wouldn’t have to pay any student fees .
Sam N.24/10/2018 09:15
. .
Ellie-mae W.24/10/2018 08:59
omg it’s Leo😱😂
Luca A.23/10/2018 22:36
It’s the suit guy from symonds
Jay T.23/10/2018 22:22
Muppet probably been spoon fed all his life not in the real world you lost the vote deal with it
Lee M.23/10/2018 20:56
You can always rejoin in a few years if that's the case... And when I say a few years i mean about 20
Alistair B.23/10/2018 20:36
What a plonker!
Martyn D.23/10/2018 20:33
Little Fook
Scott B.23/10/2018 20:10
What a thick little prick he is
Trev D.23/10/2018 20:07
If that’s the best a member of the Youth Parliament can do, then god help his generation.
Edd W.23/10/2018 20:01
And the 16 year old soldiers who fought and died so you could have the initial vote didn't do it so you could over turn it because it wasn't the result you wanted