Angela Eagle defends LGBT issues in education
“We aren’t going to get back in the closet, or hide, or be ashamed of the way we are... And nor are we going to allow this to happen in the name of religion.” This is Angela Eagle’s tearful plea to continue teaching LGBT issues to primary school pupils, after months of religious protests in Birmingham. 🌈
26/06/2019 17:15updated: 26/06/2019 17:24
2 comments
Caitlin M.26/06/2019 17:49
Its really sad to see how little the Parlament cares about this issue with the lack of bodies and another MP sitting playing on their phone in the background. She makes a good point that it's vital to teach this in order to prevent the homophobia continuing. Ignorance is taught, hate is taught, but so is acceptance and understanding.
Brut UK26/06/2019 17:21
From 1986 - 2003, "Section 28" forbid the teaching of gay issues in UK schools.