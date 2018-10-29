back

Asha Downes aka Naturally High on embracing afro hair

This is how Naturally High is fighting beauty stereotypes with video tutorials on natural, afro-textured hair. ✊🏿 [Part 6 of 8 profiles on Brut UK for #BlackHistoryMonth]

29/10/2018 17:06
7 comments

  • Laura S.
    30/10/2018 19:55

    Whoever has problem with someone's hair, needs to get a life..

  • Emma M.
    30/10/2018 19:28

    learn to love your beautiful hair xxx

  • Shelley H.
    30/10/2018 17:03

    Who ever said natural Afro hair is a political statement. I think the general consensus is people should be who they are. I don’t see the need for it even be a ‘thing’ or even be mentioned anymore

  • Luigi M.
    30/10/2018 11:01

    Her hair❤️❤️🤴🏾

  • Lauryn K.
    30/10/2018 09:15

    Love her hair ❤️ it is beautiful!

  • Carlene C.
    30/10/2018 08:16

    Marg Evans she's got to embrace the natural 😊xc

  • Gemma U.
    30/10/2018 08:12

    What a lovely young lady xx Samantha Larr I love her hair! Xx