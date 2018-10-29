back
Asha Downes aka Naturally High on embracing afro hair
This is how Naturally High is fighting beauty stereotypes with video tutorials on natural, afro-textured hair. ✊🏿 [Part 6 of 8 profiles on Brut UK for #BlackHistoryMonth]
29/10/2018 17:06
7 comments
Laura S.30/10/2018 19:55
Whoever has problem with someone's hair, needs to get a life..
Emma M.30/10/2018 19:28
learn to love your beautiful hair xxx
Shelley H.30/10/2018 17:03
Who ever said natural Afro hair is a political statement. I think the general consensus is people should be who they are. I don’t see the need for it even be a ‘thing’ or even be mentioned anymore
Luigi M.30/10/2018 11:01
Her hair❤️❤️🤴🏾
Lauryn K.30/10/2018 09:15
Love her hair ❤️ it is beautiful!
Carlene C.30/10/2018 08:16
Marg Evans she's got to embrace the natural 😊xc
Gemma U.30/10/2018 08:12
What a lovely young lady xx Samantha Larr I love her hair! Xx