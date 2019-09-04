back
Boris blasted in Parliament for year-old offensive comments
"If I decide to wear a turban, or she decides to wear a hijab or a burka, does that mean it is open season... to make derogatory and divisive remarks about our appearance?" One furious MP tried to hold Boris Johnson to account for his offensive comments about Muslim women at his first PMQs: This was his response.
04/09/2019 16:31updated: 04/09/2019 19:41
63 comments
Dixon W.28/09/2019 04:01
Lmao look at the state of the UK. I think you have much more pressing matters to worry about xD nah just let your country burn
Berner L.24/09/2019 12:49
At the end, Muhammad was not a prophet
Gilley B.20/09/2019 23:40
This just in.. he exploded.
Norma C.15/09/2019 16:43
I'm sorry between this guy and Trump looks like twin brothers
Jackson K.14/09/2019 12:46
Thanks I learn new word now 😂
Vinny S.13/09/2019 13:08
Hey if the shoe fits
Elmer P.07/09/2019 17:57
mildy emnas
Jimmy B.07/09/2019 16:38
I don't care what you believe, don't let it affect eveyone around you, hurt, harm, divide, judge, kill, organize groups to kill, slaughter, wipe out, and wreckage havoc
Jimmy B.07/09/2019 16:36
Faith should be within someone. Not spread out for eveyone to see and share. It's personal. Like your sexual fantasies, it should not be thrown out to the world to cause hell
Kushal S.06/09/2019 16:55
that is one brave guy..
Matthew N.05/09/2019 20:45
Cause the do look like bank robbers
Lakshmi C.05/09/2019 17:28
And these are the same people who ran away from their own countries and degrades it on a global stage as well as shouts on others who gave them an identity.. hypocrites!!
David E.05/09/2019 11:14
Muslim women should speak for themselves - oh that's right their not allowed by the men.
Dawn P.05/09/2019 10:43
WELCOME TO OUR NIGHTMARE...
Stephen W.05/09/2019 10:04
We should follow France by example and ban face covering
Alois S.05/09/2019 09:11
You must admit it looks a bit silly, well, if i was to live in siberia i dress like an eskimo, if i was to live in texas i would dress like a texan, if i was to live in mexico i would dress like a mexican, you get my drift ? Moron.
Dom M.05/09/2019 09:06
Shut up u utter bellend
Mario F.05/09/2019 08:48
I agree. Perhaps he also should turn around and also point a finger. On the Jewish issue and on leavers are racist comments . Which is sadly a racist remark. Should not throw stones in a glass house and a blatant play on a racist card.
Neil S.05/09/2019 08:47
Little red riding hood!! 👍
سيد ح.05/09/2019 08:39
The government of print oblgaes to eslm and don't aspek to the women of eslam