back

Dylema, a sweet spot between soul and self-love

"Be yourself." That's what artist Dylema wants you to take away from her work. ✊🏿 [Part 8 of 8 profiles on Brut UK for #BlackHistoryMonth]

31/10/2018 19:04
  • 41.2k
  • 5

Brut Originals

  1. Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech

  2. Bobby Gillespie on working class opportunity in music

  3. Connecting donkeys to humans

  4. Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  5. Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles

  6. CEO chose to reduce working time to 5 hours

5 comments

  • Matt B.
    06/11/2018 23:23

    Inspiring stuff Dy

  • Kyra W.
    06/11/2018 08:04

    Just a note for those reading the subtitles when it says for the second time does not need to rely on kylie jenner - she doesn’t say that x

  • Janel A.
    05/11/2018 13:13

    Yaaaaassssssss!!!!!!!! 🖤

  • Amma O.
    02/11/2018 20:26

    LOVE it!

  • Lara L.
    02/11/2018 15:05

    :)