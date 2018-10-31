Dylema, a sweet spot between soul and self-love

Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech
Bobby Gillespie on working class opportunity in music
Connecting donkeys to humans
Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past
Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles
CEO chose to reduce working time to 5 hours
Inspiring stuff Dy
Just a note for those reading the subtitles when it says for the second time does not need to rely on kylie jenner - she doesn’t say that x
Yaaaaassssssss!!!!!!!! 🖤
LOVE it!
:)
5 comments
Matt B.06/11/2018 23:23
Inspiring stuff Dy
Kyra W.06/11/2018 08:04
Just a note for those reading the subtitles when it says for the second time does not need to rely on kylie jenner - she doesn’t say that x
Janel A.05/11/2018 13:13
Yaaaaassssssss!!!!!!!! 🖤
Amma O.02/11/2018 20:26
LOVE it!
Lara L.02/11/2018 15:05
:)