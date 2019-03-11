back
EU Supergirl on political campaigning
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the EU supergirl! Despite the abuse Madeleina Kay suffered throughout her years of campaigning, she's not planning on taking off her cape. 🦸♀️
11/03/2019 18:43updated: 18/03/2019 17:36
31 comments
Ezio L.02/04/2019 08:25
A true patriot and heroic. If they attack you it's because you scare them and it's working. Never change x
Alan D.01/04/2019 23:15
Great interview Madeleina !
Melanie M.31/03/2019 08:52
So glad you’re here, raising the profile and keeping us in the news when the political debate is boring and stale and angry. Well done !
Taqi Y.30/03/2019 15:36
Brexit is all about the elite trying to make Britain a tax haven and avoid the strict tax laws of the EU. The brexiteers are just puppets
Susan B.30/03/2019 13:35
Go girl!
Richard P.30/03/2019 12:15
Great work , don’t give the haters any fleeting acknowledgement.
Marius-Ioan G.30/03/2019 11:26
I’m thanking the stars every night for your existence. 💙
James M.30/03/2019 09:29
someone should lift that dress up over her head and zip it up!!!
Stephen F.30/03/2019 09:05
Well it’s good to see the paid trolls, thugs and other usual suspects queueing up to confirm the point about abuse.
Alex S.30/03/2019 09:03
Stupid girl! 🤦♂️
Victor A.15/03/2019 21:07
Poor fat girl... At least she keeps herself busy without stuffing her mouth...
Agathe G.15/03/2019 20:17
héhé
Ivona H.15/03/2019 20:12
Poor child...
Raquel A.15/03/2019 19:21
remember her???
Παναγιώτης Κ.15/03/2019 19:03
-What's your profession ? -Anti-Brexit, artist, EU supergirl.
Ανέστης Β.15/03/2019 14:22
Right ,so I guess the elections are only credible and right, as long as the outcome does not threaten the best interests of the EU banksters and bosses.
Mathias D.15/03/2019 14:11
graduating from EU studies be like
Márton K.15/03/2019 13:39
I honestly can't believe people like this are not paid by hardcore brexiteers. Of course people won't listen to anyone saying sensible arguments against brexit while people like her get most of the publicity. This is the reason why populist politicians can grow so effectively...
Kene U.15/03/2019 13:26
Of course, the typical blue haired millenial feminist with the standard issue hairstyle. I'll still smash tho.
Calbureanu M.15/03/2019 10:36
That's how liberal stupidity looks like...