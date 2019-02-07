Finland VS the UK on homelessness

The UK’s homeless population has been steadily on the rise for the past decade. Meanwhile, in Finland, things are looking up…
25 comments
Bug B.11/12/2019 01:01
https://www.facebook.com/newsdesk1/videos/10220534678577622/ https://youtu.be/WkhKX0cw1dk Please share. Thanks :)
Fabrizio T.09/02/2019 19:30
Keep giving homes and aid to your dune coons and lets see how that homelessness goes
Adam H.09/02/2019 17:02
well done
Margaret J.09/02/2019 16:53
Finland is a progressive, enlightened society, that recognises a roof over one's head is a basic necessity in life. It provides the base needed for a person to deal with the other issues in their lives!
Henry B.09/02/2019 16:13
Finland has a population of about 30. It’s like looking after a large family really so to use it as a reasonable comparison to the United Kingdom is a bit silly.
Gina D.09/02/2019 13:52
If same can why the others just aren't do it too?????
Colin T.09/02/2019 11:18
The UK is over populated and we keep taking people in maybe if we focused on issues we have in this country already and helped those already here it would be a better place.
Körösi B.09/02/2019 09:19
Brexit should fix it. 👌
Serrano A.09/02/2019 08:56
But many homeless taking advantages this kind of gesture by the government.
Mike C.09/02/2019 08:10
Let’s send all our homeless to Finland 🇫🇮! That’s the answer to our prayers. Also make homelessness non-profit by giving your money to charitys that help them instead of them directly!
Georgina G.09/02/2019 05:59
They start drugs or drink since 15 thinking they cool now pay the price .
Tony L.09/02/2019 04:42
We’ll in the uk they houses foreign people before there own people then they make excuses why they can’t house there own
Alain S.09/02/2019 04:37
The f beggers earn from £20 to £100 a day depend on begging skills! That's the 95% of them smoking drugs 😡... the other 5% unfortunaly lost everything ... problem is how to know which one to help ?
Darren J.09/02/2019 00:17
To busy looking after every one else coming in.
Nepal G.09/02/2019 00:08
There are few homeless and other are jut making money for drugs & getting benefits from our tax too people are now dayz get lazy to work coz government paid them good then working out & that tax is so high in uk 🇬🇧 I already paid when I’m bout to work nearly £60000 buh in Ma bank is Nill
Luis G.09/02/2019 00:02
Because the people in charge are not for the people. They just make sure their pockets are lined well.
Salman Q.08/02/2019 23:19
😭😭Wait homeless innocent England people Hitler again born I think so after his coming Court and Police will do good job, like History said.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭
Cașir V.08/02/2019 20:12
Finland socialism 🤔 UK capitalism 👌 choose youre way 😉
Melissa J.08/02/2019 20:06
Maybe if rent and bills were not so high they could afford to live in a home jobs are like gold dust even if yiur lucky to get a job its either zero hours or an apprenticeship put them in prisons they will get treated better 3 meals free gas free electric free bed free sky a gym a shop free healthcare
Anastasia J.08/02/2019 19:06
28 million for a 1000?? That’s 28 grand per person ? Surely they could have helped more people with that amount