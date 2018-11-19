back

Gareth Thomas was attacked for being gay

After being attacked for his sexuality, Gareth Thomas posted this emotional video. 🏉🏳‍🌈

19/11/2018 15:52
  • 30.5k
  • 16

And even more

  1. The Battle of Cable Street

  2. Sam Smith comes out as non-binary

  3. Meanwhile... in Hong Kong

  4. Milkshakes and other food as protest tools

  5. #FemalePleasure, a film on female sexuality

  6. Extinction Rebellion protest in House of Commons

14 comments

  • Helen S.
    24/11/2018 02:54

    What a legend

  • Tareq A.
    21/11/2018 15:42

    What’s worrying about this is that it came from the younger generation

  • Micheal R.
    21/11/2018 01:42

    Top bloke

  • Billy W.
    20/11/2018 17:28

    His amazing xx

  • Stephen O.
    20/11/2018 16:26

    Must have been a very big 16 year old

  • Maxine E.
    20/11/2018 15:36

    Leave people alone to live their own lives! So much hate in this world I hope your ok xxx

  • Jesus B.
    20/11/2018 12:59

    I'm so sorry to hear that you were attacked, , I hope you are fine now. And thank you for all your work

  • Jan V.
    20/11/2018 12:54

    evo....

  • Jacqueline R.
    20/11/2018 12:48

    Sorry you had to go through this.. that kid kneeds help ..

  • Frank F.
    20/11/2018 09:43

    Tower of strength on and off the pitch

  • Lottie S.
    20/11/2018 08:52

    Love you Gareth

  • Paul M.
    20/11/2018 07:04

    South Wales take crime serious????? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 WOW

  • Laura N.
    20/11/2018 05:04

    That is terrible. but Gareth is a hero and his message is inspiring !

  • Ellen A.
    20/11/2018 03:15

    Why did the 16 year old boy hit him ? Sounds fishy