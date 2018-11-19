Gareth Thomas was attacked for being gay

After being attacked for his sexuality, Gareth Thomas posted this emotional video. 🏉🏳🌈
14 comments
Helen S.24/11/2018 02:54
What a legend
Tareq A.21/11/2018 15:42
What’s worrying about this is that it came from the younger generation
Micheal R.21/11/2018 01:42
Top bloke
Billy W.20/11/2018 17:28
His amazing xx
Stephen O.20/11/2018 16:26
Must have been a very big 16 year old
Maxine E.20/11/2018 15:36
Leave people alone to live their own lives! So much hate in this world I hope your ok xxx
Jesus B.20/11/2018 12:59
I'm so sorry to hear that you were attacked, , I hope you are fine now. And thank you for all your work
Jan V.20/11/2018 12:54
evo....
Jacqueline R.20/11/2018 12:48
Sorry you had to go through this.. that kid kneeds help ..
Frank F.20/11/2018 09:43
Tower of strength on and off the pitch
Lottie S.20/11/2018 08:52
Love you Gareth
Paul M.20/11/2018 07:04
South Wales take crime serious????? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 WOW
Laura N.20/11/2018 05:04
That is terrible. but Gareth is a hero and his message is inspiring !
Ellen A.20/11/2018 03:15
Why did the 16 year old boy hit him ? Sounds fishy