Heathrow throwback
Locals and environmentalists are critical of the damaging effects a third runway at Heathrow could have. Sound familiar? That’s because it’s not the first time people have protested the airport’s extension plans… #tbt
20/06/2019 15:00updated: 26/06/2019 10:17
21 comments
Nick B.29/06/2019 14:54
Adding the third runway will allow better spacing of traffic on the other two, reducing missed approaches expedited landings and rushed take offs, so reducing noise on the runway and reducing the number of aircraft that need to make a second approach because of a blocked runway.
Ian B.29/06/2019 08:06
Building another runway there is stupid. If e need more capacity, extend one other other existing airports around London, Gatwick, Stansted or Luton, and improve the transport links to the chosen one
Jux L.28/06/2019 20:31
I was involved in the t5 project. Rented a house there for 3 years near the airport, after 3 weeks I didn't even hear the planes.. That runways been a long time coming
Euan C.28/06/2019 12:27
Just move no Big deal
Sam W.28/06/2019 01:59
you live next to airport what did you expect? muppet
Andrew K.27/06/2019 22:25
I lived next too a mine in east Durham trains trucks in all day night never heard a thing slept like a baby 👶
Matt R.27/06/2019 20:32
Why not put Noise cameras on runways and fine Them if they exceed 70bd? Just sayin.... Last week on the BBC noise cameras to go on roads to catch noisy cars and motorcycles ! 100 cars with no exhausts are not as noisy as one plane
Lee D.27/06/2019 06:32
WhT most fail to understand is by the time its built we will have electric planes so all the talk of pollution and noise is irrelevant
Marc H.27/06/2019 06:15
Live near an airport.... what do you really expect.... sorry I've no sympathy.... and before anyone says anything I used to live near an international airport myself....
Ryan M.27/06/2019 01:10
So many white people
Kevin P.26/06/2019 21:32
Don’t live near one of the worlds busiest airports if you’re concerned about noise or air pollution
Tristan S.26/06/2019 20:52
We want our cuntry back cunnnnnnnttttttryyyyy
Wayne T.26/06/2019 19:14
Build the runway already!
James D.26/06/2019 18:05
Moooooove somewhere else Or at least stop buying houses near the airport...
Richard N.26/06/2019 18:03
Or a decent barber shop 😊🤣
Joe P.26/06/2019 06:41
Mark Corrigan has seen better days
Jean-pierre D.25/06/2019 22:45
The people that keep London moving when you all are off
Jean-pierre D.25/06/2019 22:44
What about the people working in the hospitality industry!!!!!!?????? The massas working till early hours of the morning!!! The ones that need to sleep in the morning with all this noise all ready
Stuart H.25/06/2019 21:43
London already has enough capacity for Londoners so why not build a new airport or expand a regional airport to serve people who don't live in London
Micky W.25/06/2019 19:22
Stop moaning move