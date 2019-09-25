back
Hotels that Help
The UK's homelessness crisis became unbearable for student Tom Nevitt after his own difficult personal experiences. This is how he single-handedly launched his non profit @HotelsThatHelp.
25/09/2019 09:23updated: 01/10/2019 16:17
8 comments
Anthony H.30/10/2019 09:20
Welcome to the UK opportunity awaits.
Curtis W.29/10/2019 15:54
most people dont realise that people like this start charities to pull money out for there own personal need he probably work 20 hours a week pulling in over 10k a month just from running the charity it self ...
Warren M.29/10/2019 15:43
It's a problem caused by a certain organisation
Zack K.29/10/2019 15:31
It's been 4 years iam homeless and council I been more than 100 times they do nothing and someone said I'm clean and I dont need place and it's been 7 years iam on depression tablet with and I pass 2 times heart attack but I swear to my self I live in my car but I never go council because bristol city council is racist all off them and they all willing to give places for people who dont need for example I know alot people who got business and his own house but they live in council house what shame for bristol council
Aysha K.29/10/2019 15:02
what ya gna do eh
Jack B.29/10/2019 14:59
Homelessness will never be solved with accommodation alone, most homeless adults would need constant babysitting for the first year to keep them on track and off the streets, alot ppl forget or don't realise its a lifestyle choice for alot of homeless ppl because they don't function in a home environment...
Terence R.29/10/2019 14:58
More empty houses than homeless. This is what happens when society says house prices are more important than human lives.
Robert F.29/10/2019 14:57
Homeless children would be taken by social services.