Iceland's banned advert against palm oil

The life of Karl Marx
Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past
The UK vs the Netherlands on floods
The Battle of Cable Street
How much has ghost Brexit cost?
The life of Arnold Schwarzenegger
this is the ad I was talking about
you must have seen it 😢
🥺🥺🥺🥺
Show it please.
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
I’d like to live in Iceland, Merry Christmas Wen. 💕
elle est tellement bien faite 😕
makes me cry every time
Beth Martin
have you seen this x
Thank God we supported Iceland the other Day!
To close and true for comfort. An extremely touching ad. Should be back on TV.
Brilliant!
Absolutely true
de asta iti spuneam
Thanks
What if everyone on Earth would be vegan? Wouldn`t we eat all the plant supplies and endanger life of other animals?
we watched this in geography
This is quite a good metaphor for migrants, don't you think?
374 comments
Nadia V.11/11/2019 07:03
this is the ad I was talking about
Beth S.13/10/2019 20:25
you must have seen it 😢
Abbey L.20/09/2019 22:59
🥺🥺🥺🥺
JM F.31/01/2019 00:13
Show it please.
JM F.31/01/2019 00:13
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Lyn R.21/12/2018 22:30
I’d like to live in Iceland, Merry Christmas Wen. 💕
Morgane B.06/12/2018 21:37
elle est tellement bien faite 😕
Sarah J.29/11/2018 23:06
makes me cry every time
Rhys J.29/11/2018 03:18
Beth Martin
Julie B.26/11/2018 15:27
have you seen this x
Karoline L.23/11/2018 13:13
Thank God we supported Iceland the other Day!
Karoline L.23/11/2018 13:13
Thank God we supported Iceland the other Day!
Martha D.23/11/2018 06:46
To close and true for comfort. An extremely touching ad. Should be back on TV.
Storme V.22/11/2018 07:02
Brilliant!
Peggy A.22/11/2018 06:35
Absolutely true
Irina M.22/11/2018 06:01
de asta iti spuneam
Toni B.21/11/2018 23:46
Thanks
Constantin E.21/11/2018 09:21
What if everyone on Earth would be vegan? Wouldn`t we eat all the plant supplies and endanger life of other animals?
Betty S.19/11/2018 17:19
we watched this in geography
Olivera M.19/11/2018 13:04
This is quite a good metaphor for migrants, don't you think?