If I was unemployed around the world...

In the UK, I'd get a jobseeker's allowance but for no longer than six months. What is it like to be unemployed around the world?
14 comments
Heather B.27/06/2019 08:47
This is all very well but how much do the governments pay for on other things, this is all relevant depending on outgoings from the tax pot
Antony T.26/06/2019 20:23
Check out France, this is where our money goes.
Stephen M.26/06/2019 18:29
Yet immigrants get all the help
Thomas P.26/06/2019 18:19
For six. Months? Ha..... More like years.
Ann W.26/06/2019 18:14
It would be easier to make a fair comparison if this film also told us the rates of tax applicable in the countries mentioned.
Benjamin B.26/06/2019 16:03
In Denmark they use Krone, not Euros.
Leanne H.26/06/2019 13:08
Uk one is wrong big time. Its now called universal credit, its all the benefits rolled into one. Housing, job seekers/income support, child tax and working tax. Paidd once a month. If u get sacked from your job for not doing it or sticking to what it says in your contract. Or walk out of they job u cannot apply for this benefit for 6 months. I also know people who have been on the old system (which is discribed in the video) from the age 18 till they finally found a job at 40
Geoff M.25/06/2019 21:15
you can claim the first day you get off the rubber dinghy from the channel
Peter F.25/06/2019 20:25
something to keep in mind
Jay P.25/06/2019 16:33
The uk ones all wrong, ik someone whos been on it 12+ months and only had a job for less than a year
Tori E.25/06/2019 15:29
You dont have to have worked for 2 years to be eligible 🙄
Andrew R.25/06/2019 15:14
The UK information is wrong. That's not how it works anymore.
Wendy H.20/06/2019 18:57
With regard to Denmark. We take out unemployment insurance here too. It's called National Insurance. The only difference to Denmark is that we get much less and if we try to claim what we've paid in to cover hard times, we get called benefits scroungers.
Michelle R.20/06/2019 18:38
It’s not round the world. Japan and Europe, that’s all.