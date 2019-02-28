Jess Philips enraged by Brexit negotiations

"I feel so enraged.. by the complete and utter lack of bravery."\n\nJess Philips confronts the government with a cold dose of reality as the clock counts down to Brexit.
27 comments
Mo S.23/03/2019 18:15
I'm a Tory , but if jess started her own party devoid of Labour nastiness or Tory offs then I for one , would support her 100% , she cares and speaks for commonsense and compassion ... Let's Go Jess!!!💪🇬🇧🇬🇧😻
James K.06/03/2019 14:17
During my adult life I have found it interesting that in most countries where there are free elections, collectively we vote for some of the most ignorant and corrupt people in our respective nations!
Ryan W.04/03/2019 17:08
If overall unemployed is down, yet in her area its rising.... maybe its her policies
Koppány L.04/03/2019 14:42
Let's be honest guys, "brexit" is like a big baloon. People tought it will never fly, but when it starts to lift off everbody wants to let it go! Congrats 😂
Carlos P.04/03/2019 14:09
You're only reasonable option is to remain in the E.U.
Vlad A.04/03/2019 14:07
PLEASE, collapse already
Brad D.04/03/2019 13:42
Definition of a dramatic speech.
Fiona M.04/03/2019 12:24
Love Jess Phillips! She isn’t acting at all. She is one of the few sincere and passionate politicians...admittedly there are only a handful. Theresa May still didn’t answer the question.
Bernard V.04/03/2019 10:58
🤔
Michael B.04/03/2019 10:54
She also recently suggested in an interview, that not agreeing with Zionism was antisemitic.
Tasos P.04/03/2019 10:21
Τι μαλακισμένη είναι αυτή ρε?
Alex K.04/03/2019 02:41
Is just May would like to leave? If yes, Why you accept it? She speaking about a referendum why u can't vote again?
Ioannis V.03/03/2019 23:04
Stfu. People spoke. Respect their rights!!
Sue A.03/03/2019 22:40
This is actually an appeal to evoke Art.50!
Hierodeacon D.03/03/2019 20:40
The Conservative party - the enemy of the nation.
Erviston L.03/03/2019 20:25
Go back to ur kitchen
Jeto C.03/03/2019 19:42
U want the best for ur country and the worst for others, u see the kill of people in Nigeria and u never for one day condermed it instead ur supporting a killer president.. Shame on u..
Roman R.03/03/2019 19:38
Best actors = politicians
Uvuvwevwevwe O.03/03/2019 17:11
Politics is such a big circus, these people dont care about the people, they just care about themselves and are politicians to get self benefit
Pascu R.03/03/2019 16:52
This politicians only do the talking, and the people are the one's who suffer. Sad!