Ljubljana VS London on waste management

Two thirds of Brits recycle incorrectly… Meanwhile, Slovenia’s capital is going zero waste.
36 comments
Kristina M.15/07/2019 10:28
comparing metropolis of 14 mil+ people residing in London metropolitan area with small town ljubljana of just 279,631 (census 2016) ?! somehow inadequate comparison.plzus ljubljana did all that transition with waste management with european funding. did london too?
Charlie T.14/07/2019 18:09
Over population that's why
Jonathan G.14/07/2019 16:04
Why is it when people try to make a point about waste, education, equal pay etc they come up with the most stupidity comparisons due to population they can find? London has around 10 million people, Ljubljana has about 300,000. Of course it's easier for them.to go waste free. If you want to prove a point about something you have to go like for like.
Grant T.14/07/2019 15:32
Would like to point out that London has 14 million people and Ljubljana has under 300,000..
Nivek W.14/07/2019 14:56
Amazing, you can pay your taxes in London with Scottish currency, yet you can’t pay for anything in the shops as they don’t accept it !! 😂😂😂
Dean C.14/07/2019 14:49
Too many rules for recycling in uk I’m afraid that’s the problem.
Gordon M.14/07/2019 14:47
Britain is pretty much a shit hole anyway
Paolo F.14/07/2019 14:24
..very clever comparison: Ljubljana populations 290.000 (1,712/km2) London population 8,825.000 (5,610/km2)
Chris G.14/07/2019 11:06
British recycling companies r dumping in the sea. But blame the public.👊
John P.14/07/2019 09:16
Well done
Hollie B.14/07/2019 06:50
an interesting watch.
Martyn K.14/07/2019 06:15
this looks very interesting :)
Andrew M.14/07/2019 05:49
Probably cause a million of you are in other countries so yeah you got half the waste and can afford it with all the free money received from uk
Paul D.13/07/2019 21:34
So what ?
Mark S.13/07/2019 21:24
Vegans the scruffy ones
Mark S.13/07/2019 21:23
Blame vegans
Adnan A.13/07/2019 21:17
Slovenia population 2 million London 8.2 Million. Don’t compère this ar completely 2 different things ok pipti papti
Nezira T.13/07/2019 20:54
Population... Ljubljana and London... Huge difference
Rob H.13/07/2019 20:32
Just shows how backward this country has become
Abdul N.13/07/2019 20:08
I am sorry London because of is filthy place