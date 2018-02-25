back
Man gives up job to teach underprivileged kids
He gave up a six-figure salary to teach underprivileged kids—and the improvement they've made is astounding.
24/02/2018 01:58updated: 24/08/2020 12:09
- 21.9k
- 126
- 12
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Billy S.25/02/2018 01:50
Chip on the shoulder every body hates us but your still a British hater at heart
Susanne O.24/02/2018 12:37
I was only saying that the other day about the secrets we are not privy to. The dialogue amongst friends and within the household is totally different depending on your social standing. I’ve seen it I’ve been privy to it but I’m not in the ‘club’.
Anaam A.24/02/2018 10:00
Great personality great attitude.. well done to you People blaming you for being such an active person doing all what you can for your community, forgetting that's actually should be the role of the government not individuals Yes every child deserve to be educated the right way . But does this happen ??
Stephanie D.23/02/2018 23:03
Great guy
Brian S.23/02/2018 20:12
Top man
Paul H.23/02/2018 08:46
I love the fact that he's doing something about it, but I also agree that all kids should be being taught the correct way but successive governments have let the working class down
Pauline B.23/02/2018 07:36
Jesus Christ...he comes across as the saviour of these poor people. Shouldn't all kids be taught this way ?...Is he not following the national curriculum?
Michael M.23/02/2018 02:37
BULLSHIT bullshit bullshit how the fuck is latin gonna build a wall mend a pipe or check my pulse
Brad G.22/02/2018 22:56
What country was this filmed in?
Mary H.22/02/2018 16:47
I grew up in Newham :)
David F.22/02/2018 15:24
-have you heard of this place?