back
Meet Ann Widdecombe
Ann Widdecombe has never failed to take a hard line in her political career- from gay marriage to the death penalty. Here's what Brussels can expect from this Brexit party MEP.
29/05/2019 16:01updated: 04/06/2019 13:43
- 37.1k
- 120
- 60
53 comments
Brut UK03/06/2019 10:17
CORRECTION: Anne Widdecombe was the Conservative MP for Maidstone between 1987 and 2010- not Maidenhead.
Gwen B.03/06/2019 09:34
Dreadful woman
Isabel G.02/06/2019 08:44
Personas como ellas son muy destructivas
John M.02/06/2019 08:42
Always was a nutter....whats changed?
Daniela M.01/06/2019 19:38
Cinglée!!! Freakin' nuts !
David H.01/06/2019 18:31
Libdems
David H.01/06/2019 18:31
The funny thing is when all this is over who are you remainers going to vote for Lindens jumped into bed with the tories Tories jumped into bed with labour So it won’t really matter I guess
Margaret T.01/06/2019 18:30
Well I didn't realize how many spiteful people there were on Facebook. It is easy to say thing when the person you are commenting about is not present. A real lot of craven cowards!
David H.01/06/2019 18:26
But then I don’t mind losing fair and square Unlike a lot on here
David H.01/06/2019 18:25
I’d rather trust her than may or Corbyn any day
Gill N.01/06/2019 15:16
Is this the best you can do brexit party? Says it all doesnt it 🤣
Alec S.01/06/2019 14:58
Burn the Witch! Kinder for all concerned.
Alexandrina A.01/06/2019 13:46
Creatina e assassina 😡
Michelle C.01/06/2019 12:17
She will be dead soon of course she doesn't care about closing 27 doors on the youth of Britain ......
Cedric W.01/06/2019 11:30
Cant wait for Brexit
Rosa M.01/06/2019 11:03
Open your mind lady
James S.01/06/2019 09:10
At least she doesn't believe in the killing of defenceless helpless choiceless human being
Jenny K.01/06/2019 07:47
What a truly vile example of womanhood.Fortunately getting older all the time so shouldn’t have to put up with her for long.
Maria J.01/06/2019 07:40
😒😒😒😂😂😂😂🙄🙄🙄😫😫😫
Jenny K.01/06/2019 07:33
What a truly vile example of womanhood.Fortunately getting older all the time so shouldn’t have to put up with her for long.