Meet Sudan's Viral Protester

A 22-year-old woman has become a symbol for the Sudanese uprising against President Omar al-Bashir.
Semon Z.27/04/2019 18:10
تم
Waberi A.26/04/2019 16:03
Oh!mais ou sont-elles nos filles?
Shameer S.26/04/2019 11:09
Stupid woman u will see what will happen u get rid of a Muslim leader thinking the kuffar will treat u better
Joko M.23/04/2019 08:52
This is just a small example for the people who think women should be at kitchen
Ayan A.23/04/2019 05:04
Quel détermination et courage!!!!
سمر ا.22/04/2019 23:15
So proud of you alaa salah
Govar S.22/04/2019 21:20
All middle east end Africa rjime need women similar .
Duard A.22/04/2019 21:08
Meh
Taz A.22/04/2019 12:45
Go on sister!! Represent! 🙌🏼💪🏼✌🏼👊🏼
Beauu B.22/04/2019 11:07
Shamema begum
Akhtar K.22/04/2019 01:36
Divide and rule Isreal caused the uprising of sunni vs Shia and destroyed Syria. Stop this and support assad unite
Haydar A.21/04/2019 22:08
Respect
Chris M.21/04/2019 13:49
😴😴😴
Aamerco S.21/04/2019 05:40
Great woman
Zachary B.20/04/2019 23:19
this is still my fav thing ever
Zachary B.20/04/2019 23:19
Seid I.20/04/2019 21:24
Soon you will cry like Iraq .. Libya .. Yeman ... the america play a lot of dirty game learn from Egypt
Tëknö B.20/04/2019 19:55
Ma blood Sis ✌🏻💗
Hamid A.20/04/2019 15:21
Great
Jack S.20/04/2019 14:56
And who says women can’t be revolutionaries?