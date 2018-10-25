back
Meghan inspires women in education
"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want." She struggled to pay for her own education- now Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has a message for women in a similar situation.
25/10/2018 13:35
7 comments
Marlene S.26/10/2018 16:09
Megan I’m proud of you. Well done for making the way for children and young people.
Claire L.26/10/2018 14:09
She didn’t pay for her tuition her dad did so she lied there she will never live up to Diana.....
Lawrence M.26/10/2018 06:05
It will have been script written.Shes an actress,won't be confrontational.
Pagan E.25/10/2018 23:41
Why is it always about women and girls bettering themselves? Why is it women and girls that have to have the higher education to be something better than what? There are plenty of women on this planet that are successful, why does it always have to be a competition to better the male of the species? Where is the equality? Men are never going to take women seriously, they are never going to stop out doing us if we are always trying to compete with them. It should be equal opportunities for all irregardless of gender/race or belief
Joe P.25/10/2018 22:43
Didn't take her long to pipe up and pretend to be Diana!
David D.25/10/2018 22:32
Bla bla bla
Melina G.25/10/2018 21:52
Idiot